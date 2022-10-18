Melvin Gordon expresses frustration over Week 6 role, hints at wanting trade on Twitter

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos’ offense delivered another flat performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football and star running back Melvin Gordon watched a majority of it from the sideline.

Featured in prime time once again, Denver’s inconsistencies and head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s bizarre decision-making were on full display for the entire world to see. One of the most bizarre coaching decisions in Week 6 was the sudden lack of usage for Gordon.

After receiving 15 carries for 54 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 — a performance that also saw Gordon haul in three catches for 49 yards — he was more or less a complete afterthought on Monday night. The third-year Bronco did not see a single snap in the second half and appears to now be sitting behind Latavius Murray in the pecking order for carries.

Melvin Gordon stats (2022): 55 carries, 201 rushing yards and one touchdown

Murray had a productive game against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, finishing with 66 rushing yards (4.4 ypc) and a team-high 15 carries, but the decision still seemed off. While Gordon landed on the NFL injury report with a neck and rib issue, Hackett said after the game that Gordon was not injured. The coach’s own admission led to questions about why Gordon played just nine snaps in five quarters, with all of them coming in the first half.

Asked in the locker room by reporters about what happened, the 29-year-old said he had no idea and that the coaching staff didn’t provide him with a reason for the apparent benching.

“To tell you exactly what happened? I can’t tell you. Because I don’t know…Na, no one mentioned anything to me. Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates. It was a close game, I felt like I could’ve made a difference, but apparently not.” Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon on his benching in Week 6

The decision from the coaching staff puzzled everyone watching, generating plenty of discussion on Twitter. A few hours later, Gordon used the platform to send some not-so-subtle messages to the Broncos.

Melvin Gordon hints at a desire for trade out of Denver

When one of your players finds themselves hammering away at the “like” button on Twitter from fan comments that range from said player being traded or flat-out cut, it sure feels like a locker room headed toward complete and utter disarray. It would hardly be shocking if other key players like wide receiver Jerry Jeudy began speaking out too. He was seen speaking with Gordon on the sideline Monday night looking like what we can safely describe as frustrated and confused.

Melvin Gordon’s ‘liked’ tweets are… not ideal. pic.twitter.com/XgiwdA4bOC — Graham Tiedtke (@GrahamTiedtkePO) October 18, 2022

By all accounts, Gordon was healthy and ready to go even though he watched the game from the sideline after the first quarter, all while getting the “clown nose treatment” on the scoreboard from his former team.

Couple all of that with quotes like “I can’t really explain it” and “no one mentioned anything to me,” and you can bank on questions coming fast and furious in Hackett’s direction the next time he meets with Denver media.