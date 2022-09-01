Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson signs historic $245 million contract extension

The Denver Broncos have signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a $245 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.

Denver acquired Wilson this season from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks and a pair of second-round picks. The deal provided the Broncos with their first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning.

Shortly after his arrival, Wilson and his family established their roots in the community and expressed a desire to remain with the team long-term. While the Pro Bowl quarterback focused on settling in with his new team and stepping up as a leader, talks on a multi-year extension were underway.

With both sides motivated to make something happen and salaries in the NFL skyrocketing, Denver now has a new deal in place with the face of its franchise.

As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wilson is signing a five-year extension worth $245 million over the life of the contract. It includes $165 million guaranteed and keeps him under team control for the next seven years, earning a maximum of $296 million during that span.

Russell Wilson contract: $24 million cap hit (2022), $27 million cap hit (2023), $245 million (2024-’28)

Russell Wilson contract details

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The new deal will take Wilson through his age-40 season, suggesting he will likely finish his NFL career in Denver. It’s the most significant move since billionaire Rob Walton – the richest owner in NFL history – bought Denver’s NFL franchise for $4.65 billion.

Among his peers, Wilson’s $165 million guaranteed ranks second in NFL history behind Deshaun Watson ($230 million). It just eclipses the deal quarterback Kyler Murray signed this summer ($160 million) and tops the $150 million guaranteed that Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers both received in their contract extensions.

Russell Wilson stats (career): 37,059 passing yards, 292 passing touchdowns, 65% completion rate, 101.8 quarterback rating, 104-53-1 record in regular season

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Wilson’s $245 million total value on the extension sits third among quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and Allen. Entering his age-34 season, Wilson will be one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL to receive a five-year extension.

The terms of the deal make it the largest contract in Denver Broncos history with the franchise fully committing to its star quarterback heading into a season with Super Bowl expectations.