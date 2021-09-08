5 most realistic Deshaun Watson trade scenarios

There’s no telling whether Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be dealt ahead of the November NFL trade deadline.

What we do know is that the Pro Bowl quarterback requested a trade early this past offseason, only to ultimately face allegations of sexual assault and/or misconduct from north of 20 women.

Trade rumors surrounding Watson quickly gave in to the reality that he might not suit up during the 2021 NFL season. That was magnified when Houston kept him on the active roster, only to decide to hold him out on a weekly basis.

Even then, there’s a scenario in play that suggests Watson’s off-field issues will be settled in his favor within the next few months. If that’s the case, multiple teams would love to get their hands on the still-young 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowler. Below, we look at five ideal Deshaun Watson trade scenarios.

Deshaun Watson trade to the New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: Michael Thomas, Marcus Williams, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Jameis Winston is the Saints starting quarterback for the 2021 season. There’s absolutely no telling how the former No. 1 pick will perform. His last full-time starting duties, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2019, resulted in Winston throwing an absurd 30 interceptions. We know Sean Payton has been looking for that heir-apparent to the recently-retired Drew Brees. Obviously, Watson would provide that.

As for Houston, it exhausted a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Davis Mills. The team might want to see what it has in the Stanford product before acquiring another signal caller. In this scenario, it adds one of the best receivers in the game in that of Michael Thomas, a Pro Bowl-caliber safety in Marcus Williams as well as three valuable picks to help build around.

Deshaun Watson trade to the Las Vegas Raiders

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: Derek Carr, Trayvon Mullen, two future first-round picks, two future second-round picks

It has been noted that Houston would like to add a starter-caliber quarterback to the mix in any Watson trade. Perhaps, acquiring Derek Carr as a stopgap option would work out best for the organization. Despite some drama between him and the Raiders’ brass, we’re still talking about a three-time Pro Bowler who is averaging 3,900-plus yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over the past six seasons. In this scenario, Houston also brings in a talented young corner in Mullen as well as four highly-valuable early-round picks.

For Las Vegas, it’s rather simple. The status quo is not working for head coach Jon Gruden and Co. We’re talking about one of the least-talented teams in the NFL. It’s also important to note that Gruden has not had the most fluid of relationships with Carr. That was magnified this past offseason when rumors suggested that Vegas was making a play for Watson.

Deshaun Watson trade to the Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, two first-round picks in 2022, first-round pick in 2023

By now it’s well known that Philadelphia’s brass continues to kick the tires on adding Watson to the mix. It’s interesting to look at given that general manager Howie Roseman exhausted a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Jalen Hurts. He should at least be given a year before the Eagles decide the former Heisman finalist isn’t worthy of being the face of the franchise. Alas, here we are.

As for potential compensation heading back to Houston this hypothetical deal, it would have to include the aforementioned Hurts. No objective person believes that Davis Mills is a better long-term option than him. Add in star right tackle Lane Johnson and two first-round picks next April, and this would be a pretty big haul for Houston.

Deshaun Watson trade to the Miami Dolphins

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: Tua Tagovailoa, Xavien Howard, 2022 first-round pick, two first-round picks in 2023

Yet another team with a young signal caller who has been linked to Watson, Miami also has assets to pull off a trade of this ilk. That includes multiple first-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft stemming from the blockbuster spring-time trade with the San Francisco 49ers. In reality, Tua, Howard and three first-round picks would get this done.

Whether the Fins believe that Watson is worth that type of bounty remains to be seen. What we do know is that Brian Flores’ squad is a legitimate Super Bowl contender if it is able to find a top-five quarterback. Watson has proven time and again that he’s just that.

Deshaun Watson trade to the Arizona Cardinals

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals get: Deshaun Watson

Texans get: Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore, Isaiah Simmons, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Oh boy. We might anger Arizona Cardinals fans with this hypothetical trade. But it’s rather obvious to the objective mind that Watson is a better quarterback than Kyler Murray. They don’t even belong in the same conversation at this point. Sure Murray could prove his worth as a third-year quarterback in 2021. There’s also a chance that he fails to progress under embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Either way, we can see this being a potential Watson trade scenario should his legal situation settle itself here soon. The idea of teaming Watson up with former teammate DeAndre Hopkins in the desert might be too hard to pass up on. In return, Houston nabs a potential young franchise quarterback, a talented rookie slot receiver, a former top-10 pick on defense and two valuable picks. It almost makes too much sense.

