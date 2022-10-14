Pittsburgh Steelers: A look at four potential 2023 NFL draft prospects in the first round

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in unfamiliar territory. They are losing and playing downright bad football. The Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003, when the team went 6-10, during the last full year of Tommy Maddox’s tenure as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback before Ben Roethlisberger took over in 2004.

But a losing season is less unfamiliar than one side effect of the dismal performance. Currently, the team’s record has it lined up to be in the mix to earn the No. one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft based on standings. ESPN’s Football Power Index projects the Steelers to have the worst record in football by the end of the season. Considering they will be heavy underdogs heading into their next three matchups with Tampa Bay, Miami, and Philadelphia, this likely won’t change any time soon.

The last time the Steelers made the first overall pick of the NFL Draft was in 1970. They drafted former NFL MVP quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

If the Steelers were to end the season with the first overall pick, it’d be intriguing to who they’d select. A quarterback has been selected first overall in four of the last five drafts. This is unsurprising given the position’s prominence. However, the Steelers used a first-round pick on Kenny Pickett in April’s draft and likely would not follow the standard practice of taking a quarterback first overall, despite the high talent level of this year’s quarterback class.

If it’s not a quarterback, though, who will it be? Here, we analyze four candidates for Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers form top pass-rush duo by adding Will Anderson

The Alabama edge rusher is the most highly-touted defensive prospect in college football. Assuming the Steelers won’t be chasing the likes of CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, Will Anderson is the likeliest candidate for their top overall pick.

When healthy, the Steelers have a fearsome pass rush led by T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. However, Watt’s recent injury has underscored how integral Watt is to the front seven. Heyward is 33 years old, and Stephon Tuitt’s pass-rushing talents have been hard to replace after his retirement prior to the 2022 year.

While Alex Highsmith has been a serviceable outside linebacker across from Watt, it’d be difficult to pass up on a dynamic pass-rushing duo of Watt and Anderson that would ensure the Steelers’ pass rush is among the best in the NFL for years to come.

Steelers address defensive interior with Jalen Carter

While the Steelers have not had trouble filling spots on the outside of the front seven, finding talent on the interior of the Steelers’ defensive front has been less fruitful.

Pittsburgh has had its share of trouble at inside linebacker, partly stemming from challenges related to Devin Bush’s development. Further, neither Tyson Alualu nor Montravius Adams have satisfactorily filled the Steelers’ traditional nose tackle role.

Jalen Carter, out of Georgia, is the most well-regarded interior defensive line prospect in the draft. He has played in the B gap most of his college career and doesn’t fit well as a prototypical nose tackle. However, if the Steelers are looking for an interior lineman, Carter is the likeliest candidate.

With potential coaching changes coming, it remains to be seen exactly what needs the Steelers will have to fill on the defensive side if new hires result in any schematic changes.

Siaki Ika would solve Pittsburgh’s need for a run-stuffer

If the Steelers are looking for a more prototypical fit for the traditional nose tackle position, Siaki Ika is the best system fit. The 6’4, 358-pound defensive tackle has experience playing in the A-gap in college and would be a great candidate to be an anchor for the Steelers in the middle of the defense to defend against opposing rushers.

Based on Ika’s current prospects, it’s unlikely the Steelers would reach for him with the first overall pick, but tracking his progress is important to watch given the system fit and Pittsburgh’s long-term challenge filling this position since Casey Hampton retired after the 2012 season.

Steelers land their shutdown corner with Kelee Ringo

The Steelers have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL this year. This is the result of average-to-subpar play by every member of the secondary not named Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Cornerback is a position that has been an ongoing challenge for the Steelers. The last time Pittsburgh used a pick in the first two rounds to address this position was in 2016, when they drafted cornerbacks Artie Burns and Sean Davis with their first two picks. Neither of them remain on the team.

If the Steelers decide to address the secondary early in the draft this year, Kelee Ringo would be the cornerback to target. At 6-foot-2, Ringo is a lengthy corner who not only possesses strong coverage skills but also has the physicality to handle any top wideout one-on-one. Imagine a secondary with Fitzpatrick and the freakishly athletic Ringo patrolling the field. Good luck to the QBs in the AFC North if this duo gets paired together.

