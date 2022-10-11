Mike Tomlin takes responsibility as Pittsburgh Steelers look to avoid worst start in quarter-century

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers knew that this would be a season of transition following the retirement of franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger.

In no way did the powers that be see last week’s humiliating 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills coming. It brought back memories of the latter years of Noll’s brilliant tenure with Pittsburgh in the late 1980s. In fact, a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 would have Pittsburgh off to its first 1-5 start since all the way back in 1988.

Knowing full well that he takes some of the blame when it comes to Pittsburgh’s early-season struggles, Tomlin pretty much pointed to himself for overseeing this disaster in talking to the media.

“We were a disaster in all three phases, and we have to own that, starting with myself and I do. When it’s that bad across the board, it starts with me. We don’t need to seek comfort, because there’s enough blame to go around. We need to be solution-oriented.” Mike Tomlin on Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 performance

Pittsburgh’s 35-point loss to Buffalo in Week 5 coincided with Tomlin deciding to replace Mitch Trubisky with rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett under center. However, it was not Pittsburgh’s offense that embarrassed itself as much as the team’s injury-plagued defense.

Josh Allen threw four first-half touchdowns while Buffalo racked up 31 points and north of 400 total yards before halftime. That’s just pathetic. And in reality, it has us all wondering about the direction of these Steelers in Tomlin’s 16th season as their head coach.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and game-by-game predictions

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to turn things around in Week 6

Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

It doesn’t get much easier going up against seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Brady has opened the season with seven touchdowns against one interception through five games. While he’s not playing at the level of the aforementioned Allen, the future Hall of Famer is a foe Tomlin knows all too well dating back to the quarterback’s days with the New England Patriots.

The onus is going to be on Pittsburgh to up its game at all three levels if the team is going to avoid its worst start in a quarter-century. For now, that will not include moving off embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

“I’m confident, but confidence means very little. It’s what’s on tape. We understand that. That’s just where I’m at right now. I’m not changing for the sake of changing. I’m changing if I feel like it produces a better-desired outcome in any area. We’re looking at those things. We’re open to those things, but not in an effort to quell the masses or anything of that nature.” Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin on potential coaching change

To that end, firing an offensive coordinator with a rookie quarterback starting doesn’t seem to make too much sense right now. Another loss, however, could lead to Pittsburgh understanding that this will be a lost season. After going up against the Buccaneers in Week 6, these Steelers have outings against other top-end contenders in that of the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of a Week 9 bye. Perhaps, a change could be in the cards then.

For now, Pittsburgh heads into Week 6 ranked in the bottom three in scoring while yielding nearly 26 points per game. It also boasts the worst point differential in the NFL.

As for Tomlin and his future in the Steel City, these Steelers have had all of three coaches since the end of the 1968 season. He isn’t going anywhere barring further humiliation throughout the remainder of the season. Even then, that would likely be on his own terms.