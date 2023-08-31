Saudi PIF invests $100M in PFL MMA: Why the UFC should be worried and how it changes the sport

The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Funds decision to jump into the cage-fighting game by investing nine figures into PFL MMA and purchasing a stake in the league in a moment that could have massive ramifications on the mixed martial arts industry for many years to come.

On Wednesday it was officially announced that SRJ Sports Investments had acquired a minority stake in PFL MMA. The firm was just created earlier this month and confirms what was reported last week, that the 12-figure Saudi PIF indeed wants to throw some of its absurd wealth into investment in the sport of MMA.

A major part of the deal is for PFL MMA to branch off and form a new regional league in the Middle East dubbed PFL MENA. Furthermore, the league’s planned Super Fight League pay-per-view events will also take place in Saudi Arabia. However, there are huge financial benefits in the partnership for the league than Middle Eastern expansion.

The deal is expected to deliver an influx of $100 million and reportedly “could be worth substantially more” as the pact plays out in the coming years. The fund manages over $800 billion from the filthy rich Saudi government and has been used as a tool to invest in sports teams and leagues to help change the next negative perception Western nations have about the kingdom with a long and ugly human rights history.

It offers PFL MMA a limitless bank account if the pact bears fruit sooner than later and could be an absolute game changer for the sport. Let’s look at three major ways this deal will affect the industry.

PFL MMA is going nowhere and the new No. 2 company in MMA

If there were any doubts about the staying power of PFL, that can now be put to rest. Furthermore, the investment and new relationship with the PIF puts the league on a very secure financial footing in a way that a rival promotion like Bellator isn’t.

The Viacom-owned MMA promotion has reportedly been up for sale since last year and that unsure future severely damages its place as the No. 2 fight promotion in cage-fighting. With PFL already having a very solid roster, a good broadcast partnership with ESPN, and this new massive influx of money, it pushes the league into a place where it can now be viewed as the new No. 2 cage fighting league in the world behind the UFC.

A Bellator purchase could be coming soon

Speaking of Bellator’s potential sale, PFL MMA was already revealed as a potential buyer last month, and the league’s president also admitted to Sportsnaut last month of talks between the rival promotions and the hope that a deal could get done.

The biggest knock on PFL MMA during its five seasons has been its roster compared to Bellator, UFC, and even ONE Championship. However, if the two rosters were to be merged, there is no doubt it would be the second-best in the industry and further interest in the league by bolstering cards for its already unique league format and creating a stronger alternative to the MMA world leader.

Expect PFL to steal stars from the UFC … eventually

One of the most fascinating elements of this unexpected partnership is the ability for PFL MMA to sign away some of the UFC’s top talent. While this may not happen anytime soon, over the next year there will likely be some huge bidding wars for certain Octagon stars that see the value in big fight checks instead of the brand of the UFC.

With the help of the Saudi PIF, PFL would be able to offer fighters like Sean O’Malley, Paddy Pimblett, of Ciryl Gane never seen before deals for millions per fight. It will either force the UFC to increase fighter pay to hold on to key elements of their roster or be outbid for athletes, which has never happened to the company before. It is a win for fighters and fans who would prefer more options in MMA content.