PFL MMA reportedly might be target of Saudi PIF investment: Could it expedite a Bellator purchase?

A new report suggests the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund could jump into the cage-fighting game by investing in PFL MMA.

The fund that manages close to $800 billion is being used in Saudi Arabia’s attempts to change perceptions within Western culture. The nation has been linked to human rights violations for decades, but by investing billions in popular leagues like the NBA, Premier League, and LIV Golf the hope is that at least Western sports fans will view the kingdom in a different light in the years ahead.

It is unclear if the strategy is working, but with billions to burn the Saudi PIF continues to look for a way to get its fingers into sports ventures that are on the rise. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that “Combat sports such as mixed martial arts are on the radar of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, according to a person close to the fund who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.”

Related: UFC tonight -Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

The report coincides with quotes from Professional Fighters League (PFL MMA) founder and chairman Donn Davis, who informed the outlet “We are a global league and a global sport. Would we like to have investors from outside of the United States? Yes. Would that be a good thing for our company? Yes.”

The UFC is the world leader in the MMA game, so investing in that brand would make more sense for the Saudi PIF. However, Ari Emanuel — the CEO of the UFC’s parent company Endeavor — has been outspoken against the Saudi government and is unlikely to accept investment from the PIF. This means PFL MMA might be the next best way for the fund to plant its flag in the sport.

Could Saudi PIF investment help PFL MMA purchase Bellator?

Credit: Cooper Neill/PFL

One of the more interesting stories in the MMA industry this summer is the fact that Bellator President Scott Coker confirmed the company is up for sale by parent company Viacom and is accepting offers. PFL MMA is one of the contenders to buy the promotion and PFL President Ray Sefo confirmed his hopes for a purchase to Sportsnaut last month.

The UFC is the richest company in the industry and a planned merger with WWE furthers that reality. In most instances, UFC would be seen as a favorite to purchase their rival and shutter it like they have done to many other competitors while strengthening its roster and video library. However, if PFL MMA were to have the backing of the PIF, it would be the rare occasion where UFC could be outbid for a brand.

Purchasing Bellator would be a game changer for PFL and the industry. It would give the league one of the best rosters in the sport, create an undisputed No. 2 company in the industry, and be the first serious competitor to the MMA world leader since its days battling with legendary Japanese promotion Pride FC.

This past week, PFL put on two events at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for their 2023 playoffs.