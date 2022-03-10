Dallas Cowboys expected to pursue Bobby Wagner, 3 other teams interested

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Immediately following his release from the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner expected to receive interest on the open market. Sure enough, the Dallas Cowboys are among a handful of teams expected to pursue him in the coming days.

Wagner, released by Seattle after the Russell Wilson trade, gets an early advantage before NFL free agency. Because of his early termination, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection can immediately sign with any team and his addition won’t impact the draft-pick compensation formula.

Bobby Wagner stats (2021): 93 solo tackles, 51 stops, 5 pass deflections

Plenty of the best NFL teams in 2022 will need help at inside linebacker. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the 31-year-old is generating plenty of interest with the top NFC contenders expected to pursue him.

NFL insider Ed Werder shared that he expects Dallas to pursue Wagner, with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn pushing the front office to reunite him with one of his favorite players.

During Quinn’s stint as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator (2013-’14), Wagner ascended from a promising linebacker into a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014. While he might no longer be quite at that level, he is still one of the best middle linebackers in the league.

Wagner would feel an immediate need for Dallas, upgrading its defense and providing on-field leadership. However, there will be plenty of competition to sign him.

NFC West teams interested in Bobby Wagner

Free to sign whenever he wants, Wagner is already receiving inquiries from across the NFL. Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that there’s already significant interest in the free-agent linebacker. Furthermore, the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are among those clubs.

“Do not be surprised if he actually stays in the division. There’s already significant interest in Wagner, who was just released a couple of hours ago, from three teams that he played against twice a year while he was in Seattle.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on interest in Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner PFF stats: 76.7 run-defense grade, 70.0 pass-rush grade, 14 missed tackles

Joining the 49ers would be following in the footsteps of Wagner’s former teammate, Richard Sherman, who joined Seattle’s rival after being cut. While Sherman no longer plays for San Francisco, he still holds a strong relationship with Wagner and his advice seems more timely than ever.

The Rams also represent a logical landing spot. Wagner grew up in Southern California and still looks favorably upon his childhood city. Coming off a Super Bowl celebration, Wagner would fill a huge position of need for Los Angeles.