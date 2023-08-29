NFL roster cuts: 10 most surprising players, including Bradley Roby

NFL roster cuts were the name of the game on Tuesday as teams faced a 4 PM ET deadline to trim their rosters to 53 players. As we see every summer, there were some pretty big surprises.

The New Orleans Saints moved on from veteran cornerback Bradley Roby in what was likely the most surprising release on Tuesday.

On the offensive side, the Los Angeles Chargers waived rookie seventh-round pick and reigning Heisman runner-up Max Duggan. These are among the 10 most surprising NFL roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Colt McCoy, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

With starter Kyler Murray (ACL) on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, McCoy figured to be Arizona’s starting quarterback in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. That’s why it was a major surprise that the Cardinals moved on from the veteran ahead of final NFL roster cuts.

McCoy, 36, has experience with 36 career starts. The Cardinals’ two remaining quarterbacks, Joshua Dobbs (two) and rookie Clayton Tune (zero), have started a combined two NFL games. This move is one of the clearest indications that the Cardinals are tanking for USC quarterback Caleb Williams in 2023.

Christian Kirksey, linebacker, Houston Texans

A team captain under then-head coach Lovie Smith a season ago, Kirksey was among the Texans’ most experienced players heading into training camp. He started 29 games over the past two seasons, recording 217 tackles (13 for loss) and nine quarterback hits.

Houston saved more than $5 million against the cap by releasing Kirksey. It will now start fellow veteran Denzel Perryman at middle linebacker under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Carl Davis, defensive tackle, New England Patriots

New England has moved on from defensive tackle Carl Davis. A veteran of eight NFL seasons, Davis had started six games over the past two seasons in New England. That span saw him appear in 33 of 34 games, recording 30 tackles and two sacks.

Davis was solid against the run along the interior of New England’s defensive line. With the nose tackle now out of a job as NFL rosters were cut to 53, expect fellow veteran Daniel Ekuale to see more action.

Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

Dorsett, 30, signed a one-year contract with $300,000 fully guaranteed back in March. For the Raiders, it was all about comfort level in Josh McDaniels’ offense. After all, the two worked together for three seasons with the New England Patriots from 2017-19. That span saw the former Indianapolis Colts first-round pick combine for 73 receptions, 881 yards and eight touchdowns.

Dorsett could very well be a case of a veteran being released ahead of NFL roster cuts, only to be brought back to the practice squad. Time will tell on that front.

Max Duggan, quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

In what has to be seen as a surprising move, Los Angeles waived reigning Heisman runner-up and rookie seventh-round pick Max Duggan on Monday. He seemed destined to be QB3 behind Justin Herbert and Easton Stick.

This decision likely means that the Chargers will look for a veteran QB2 in free agency or via the waiver wire. It’s something to watch ahead of Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Desmond King, cornerback, Houston Texans

Yet another surprise from the Texans ahead of NFL roster cuts, King has continually proven himself to be among the most underrated slot cornerbacks in the NFL. Apparently, new head coach DeMeco Ryans liked Tavierre Thomas more than his veteran counterpart.

As it is, King hits the free agent market and will find a ton of interest. Last season saw the former Iowa standout record two interceptions while yielding an 85.8 QB rating when targeted.

DeWayne McBride, running back, Minnesota Vikings

This one was shocking. Minnesota moved on from Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook during the offseason. While it is relying on Alexander Mattison to take over RB1 duties, depth is a major concern at running back for the Vikings.

A seventh-round pick out of Alabama-Birmingham this past spring, McBride scored two touchdowns during the preseason. Perhaps, Minnesota hopes he clears waivers and makes it back on the practice squad. That’s a real possibility.

Bailey Zappe, quarterback, New England Patriots

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Zappe started two games as a rookie last season. He won both, completing north of 70% of his passes with a quarterback rating in the triple digits. At that point, some believed that he could challenge Mac Jones for the QB1 job.

Fast forward less than a calendar year, and Zappe has hit the waiver wire. This move also leaves the Patriots with just one quarterback on their initial 53-man roster.

Will Grier, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Everyone knew that Grier wouldn’t make the Cowboys’ 53-man roster after they acquired Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite this, Dallas showcased him in the preseason finale. Grier responded by compiling four total touchdowns in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It seemed to make sense that Dallas would find a trade partner for the former West Virginia star. However, the math worked in favor of quarterback-needy teams who want to add a veteran to the mix. Grier is now free to sign where he wants as a vested veteran.

Bradley Roby, cornerback, New Orleans Saints

Probably the biggest surprise of NFL roster cuts, Roby started 10 games for the Saints last season. He recorded five passes defended while yielding a mere 79.4 QB rating when targeted. The former Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos remains one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the NFL.

By virtue of this move, Lonnie Johnson Jr. has earned a spot on the Saints’ 53-man roster. The expectation is that former draft pick Paulson Adebo will also start opposite Marshon Lattimore short of the Saints making another move.