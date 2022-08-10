5 NFL players poised for breakout seasons

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The National Football League is back for the 2022 season and with it comes a new batch of NFL players who are poised to make a name for themselves this year. From quarterbacks to cornerbacks, there are breakouts on both sides of the ball every year.

We saw it on full display in 2021. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson were among the true standouts defensively. On offense, Bengals’ receiver Ja’Marr Chase, San Francisco 49ers offensive weapon Deebo Samuel and quarterback Joe Burrow were among the breakthroughs in 2021.

As we look ahead to the 2022 season, a new group of young NFL players is poised to join the ranks. Let’s examine five potential breakout candidates in the NFL this year.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is already the standout at training camp this summer. Keep in mind that all eyes are focused on quarterback Trey Lance right now. While he might be the most important piece to Kyle Shanahan’s offense exploding this fall, Aiyuk is the real breakout candidate to watch in 2022.

Brandon Aiyuk splits Targets Receptions Rec. Yards YPR Catch Rate Week 1 – 7 23 13 141 10.85 56.5% Week 8 – 17 61 43 685 15.93 70.5% Brandon AIyuk stats via Pro Football Reference

The change from Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance is monumental for Aiyuk. The third-year wideout now has a quarterback who can easily launch it 40-plus yards downfield, providing his vertical threat with ample opportunities for big plays. It means Aiyuk’s yards per target (9.7, 11th in NFL) from last season could soar even higher. We might see a 1,100-yard season from

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars

It feels reasonable to completely erase quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s first NFL season from an evaluation. The Urban Meyer era was a disaster from start to finish, with the notorious head coach dragging everything around him down. It carried over onto the field, playing an influential role in Lawrence’s disappointing rookie campaign.

We see reasons to be optimistic. In his final start last season, Lawrence set a career-high with an 83.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, a dominant start against the Indianapolis Colts with a 111.8 quarterback rating and a 71.8% completion rate in a surprising victory. Of course, one game isn’t the reason he’s among the NFL breakout candidates.

Jacksonville strengthened its offensive line this spring, adding Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to protect the interior pocket. In addition, a cast of weapons that led the NFL in drops is now replaced by Marvin Jones Jr., Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Most importantly, Doug Pederson is exactly the type of coach who can build an offense that tailors to Lawrence’s strengths. Fans will see in 2022 why Lawrence is a generational talent.

Kwity Paye, edge rusher, Indianapolis Colts

In desperate need of pass-rushing help on the edge, the Indianapolis Colts rolled the dice on Kwity Paye with the 21st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was certainly a gamble considering the limited college production and unrefined technique, but general manager Chris Ballard felt comfortable taking a chance.

The 6-foot-4 edge rusher delivered in his first NFL season. He racked up 39 pressures (PFF) across 399 pass-rushing snaps, displaying the ability to be a tremendous force coming around the corner. After spending his rookie season learning how to battle NFL left tackles, Paye is in a great position to take a significant step forward in 2022.

Indianapolis will also need him since defensive coordinator Gus Bradley doesn’t like to blitz. With Paye, DeForest Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue, this should once again be a solid defense.

Patrick Surtain II, cornerback Denver Broncos

If you’re looking for breakout NFL players who could become elite this season, look no further than Patrick Surtain II. Selected with the 9th overall pick, the 6-foot-2 cornerback showed flashes of a shutdown coverage specialist in his rookie season.

Incredibly, per Pro Football Focus, quarterbacks averaged just a 69.7 passer rating when they targeted Surtain. He also allowed just 5.7 yards per reception, right in line with Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward (5.6). Heading into his second year, Surtain is ready to line up against No. 1 receivers and he should hold his own.

Gabriel Davis, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Everyone watched the breakout moment for Gabriel Davis in one of the best NFL playoff games ever. Facing the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills No. 2 receiver took advantage of the defense focusing its attention on Stefon Diggs by exploding for 201 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Davis clearly wants that to just be the starting point for his path to greatness. He showed up to training camp at 227 lbs, maintaining his explosiveness while adding strength. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic noted that the 23-year-old has been even more impressive this summer, at times even looking like the best receiver on the field.

It’s a safe bet that quarterback Josh Allen will finish with 600-plus pass attempts this season. Stefon Diggs will draw the heaviest share, but Davis is likely also going to receive 100-plus targets. Based on everything he’s shown, it seems realistic to project a pair of 1,000-yard receivers for the Bills.