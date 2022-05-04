NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only 48 players have actually received a Most Valuable Player trophy given out after the league championship game takes place.

Of course, some players have won more than once, which throws the numbers off a bit. With that, there has to be a player who has won a Super Bowl MVP trophy more than others, which you’ll find down below, along with several other facts relating to the prestigious award.

Who won Most Valuable Player in the Super Bowl?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who was the Super Bowl MVP last year? Some may have already forgotten when Cooper Kupp took home the honors following the 2022 season. In doing so, Cupp became the 49th different player to win the award and the first wide receiver to earn such recognition since Julian Edelman won in 2019.

Cooper Kupp stats in the Super Bowl: Eight receptions, 92 receiving yards, 2 TD catches

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Who has won the most Super Bowl MVPs of all time?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Like most things in the NFL, it all revolves around the quarterback. That’s no different when it comes to Super Bowl MVPs. The only players to ever win SB MVP award are all quarterbacks, and yes, Tom Brady has more Super Bowl MVP trophies in his showcase than any other player in the history of the NFL, with five.

Here’s the full list of those with multiple MVP trophies:

Tom Brady – 5

Joe Montana – 3

Eli Manning – 2

Terry Bradshaw – 2

Bart Starr – 2

Related: NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Russell Wilson trade boosts odds to win first MVP trophy

Full list of Super Bowl MVP winners

As previously mentioned, there have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVP winners. Here is the full list of players to ever win SB MVP.

Year Super Bowl Winner 1967 I Bart Starr, quarterback, Green Bay Packers 1968 II Bart Starr, quarterback, Green Bay Packers 1969 III Joe Namath, quarterback, New York Jets 1970 IV Len Dawson, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs 1971 V Chuck Howley, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys 1972 VI Roger Staubach, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys 1973 VII Jake Scott, safety, Miami Dolphins 1974 VIII Larry Csonka, running back, Miami Dolphins 1975 IX Franco Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers 1976 X Lynn Swann, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers 1977 XI Fred Biletnikoff, wide receiver, Oakland Raiders 1978 XII Harvey Martin, defensive end – Dallas Cowboys

Randy White, defensive tackle – Dallas Cowboys 1979 XIII Terry Bradshaw, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers 1980 XIV Terry Bradshaw, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers 1981 XV Jim Plunkett, quarterback, Oakland Raiders 1982 XVI Joe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers 1983 XVII John Riggins, running back, Washington 1984 XVIII Marcus Allen, running back, Los Angeles Raiders 1985 XIX Joe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers 1986 XX Richard Dent, defensive end, Chicago Bears 1987 XXI Phil Simms, quarterback, New York Giants 1988 XXII Doug Williams, quarterback, Washington 1989 XXIII Jerry Rice, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers 1990 XXIV Joe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers 1991 XXV Ottis Anderson, running back, New York Giants 1992 XXVI Mark Rypien, quarterback, Washington 1993 XXVII Troy Aikman, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys 1994 XXVIII Emmitt Smith, running back, Dallas Cowboys 1995 XXIX Steve Young, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers 1996 XXX Larry Brown, cornerback, Dallas Cowboys 1997 XXXI Desmond Howard, kick returner/punt returner, Green Bay Packers 1998 XXXII Terrell Davis, running back, Denver Broncos 1999 XXXIII John Elway, quarterback, Denver Broncos 2000 XXXIV Kurt Warner, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams 2001 XXXV Ray Lewis, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens 2002 XXXVI Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots 2003 XXXVII Dexter Jackson, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2004 XXXVIII Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots 2005 XXXIX Deion Branch, wide receiver, New England Patriots 2006 XL Hines Ward, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers 2007 XLI Peyton Manning, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts 2008 XLII Eli Manning, quarterback, New York Giants 2009 XLIII Santonio Holmes, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers 2010 XLIV Drew Brees, quarterback, New Orleans Saints 2011 XLV Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers 2012 XLVI Eli Manning, quarterback, New York Giants 2013 XLVII Joe Flacco, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens 2014 XLVIII Malcolm Smith, linebacker, Seattle Seahawks 2015 XLIX Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots 2016 50 Von Miller, linebacker, Denver Broncos 2017 LI Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots 2018 LII Nick Foles, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles 2019 LIII Julian Edelman, wide receiver, New England Patriots 2020 LIV Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs 2021 LV Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 LVI Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Related: Super Bowl winners: Most Super Bowl wins, Lombardi Trophy history