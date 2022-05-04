NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs

There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only 48 players have actually received a Most Valuable Player trophy given out after the league championship game takes place.
Of course, some players have won more than once, which throws the numbers off a bit. With that, there has to be a player who has won a Super Bowl MVP trophy more than others, which you’ll find down below, along with several other facts relating to the prestigious award.
Who won Most Valuable Player in the Super Bowl?
Who was the Super Bowl MVP last year? Some may have already forgotten when Cooper Kupp took home the honors following the 2022 season. In doing so, Cupp became the 49th different player to win the award and the first wide receiver to earn such recognition since Julian Edelman won in 2019.
- Cooper Kupp stats in the Super Bowl: Eight receptions, 92 receiving yards, 2 TD catches
Who has won the most Super Bowl MVPs of all time?
Like most things in the NFL, it all revolves around the quarterback. That’s no different when it comes to Super Bowl MVPs. The only players to ever win SB MVP award are all quarterbacks, and yes, Tom Brady has more Super Bowl MVP trophies in his showcase than any other player in the history of the NFL, with five.
Here’s the full list of those with multiple MVP trophies:
- Tom Brady – 5
- Joe Montana – 3
- Eli Manning – 2
- Terry Bradshaw – 2
- Bart Starr – 2
Full list of Super Bowl MVP winners
As previously mentioned, there have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVP winners. Here is the full list of players to ever win SB MVP.
|Year
|Super Bowl
|Winner
|1967
|I
|Bart Starr, quarterback, Green Bay Packers
|1968
|II
|Bart Starr, quarterback, Green Bay Packers
|1969
|III
|Joe Namath, quarterback, New York Jets
|1970
|IV
|Len Dawson, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
|1971
|V
|Chuck Howley, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys
|1972
|VI
|Roger Staubach, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
|1973
|VII
|Jake Scott, safety, Miami Dolphins
|1974
|VIII
|Larry Csonka, running back, Miami Dolphins
|1975
|IX
|Franco Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers
|1976
|X
|Lynn Swann, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
|1977
|XI
|Fred Biletnikoff, wide receiver, Oakland Raiders
|1978
|XII
|Harvey Martin, defensive end – Dallas Cowboys
Randy White, defensive tackle – Dallas Cowboys
|1979
|XIII
|Terry Bradshaw, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
|1980
|XIV
|Terry Bradshaw, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
|1981
|XV
|Jim Plunkett, quarterback, Oakland Raiders
|1982
|XVI
|Joe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
|1983
|XVII
|John Riggins, running back, Washington
|1984
|XVIII
|Marcus Allen, running back, Los Angeles Raiders
|1985
|XIX
|Joe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
|1986
|XX
|Richard Dent, defensive end, Chicago Bears
|1987
|XXI
|Phil Simms, quarterback, New York Giants
|1988
|XXII
|Doug Williams, quarterback, Washington
|1989
|XXIII
|Jerry Rice, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers
|1990
|XXIV
|Joe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
|1991
|XXV
|Ottis Anderson, running back, New York Giants
|1992
|XXVI
|Mark Rypien, quarterback, Washington
|1993
|XXVII
|Troy Aikman, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
|1994
|XXVIII
|Emmitt Smith, running back, Dallas Cowboys
|1995
|XXIX
|Steve Young, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
|1996
|XXX
|Larry Brown, cornerback, Dallas Cowboys
|1997
|XXXI
|Desmond Howard, kick returner/punt returner, Green Bay Packers
|1998
|XXXII
|Terrell Davis, running back, Denver Broncos
|1999
|XXXIII
|John Elway, quarterback, Denver Broncos
|2000
|XXXIV
|Kurt Warner, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
|2001
|XXXV
|Ray Lewis, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens
|2002
|XXXVI
|Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
|2003
|XXXVII
|Dexter Jackson, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2004
|XXXVIII
|Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
|2005
|XXXIX
|Deion Branch, wide receiver, New England Patriots
|2006
|XL
|Hines Ward, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
|2007
|XLI
|Peyton Manning, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
|2008
|XLII
|Eli Manning, quarterback, New York Giants
|2009
|XLIII
|Santonio Holmes, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
|2010
|XLIV
|Drew Brees, quarterback, New Orleans Saints
|2011
|XLV
|Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers
|2012
|XLVI
|Eli Manning, quarterback, New York Giants
|2013
|XLVII
|Joe Flacco, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
|2014
|XLVIII
|Malcolm Smith, linebacker, Seattle Seahawks
|2015
|XLIX
|Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
|2016
|50
|Von Miller, linebacker, Denver Broncos
|2017
|LI
|Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
|2018
|LII
|Nick Foles, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
|2019
|LIII
|Julian Edelman, wide receiver, New England Patriots
|2020
|LIV
|Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
|2021
|LV
|Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2022
|LVI
|Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams
