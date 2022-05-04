fbpx
Published May 4, 2022

NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs

There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only 48 players have actually received a Most Valuable Player trophy given out after the league championship game takes place.

Of course, some players have won more than once, which throws the numbers off a bit. With that, there has to be a player who has won a Super Bowl MVP trophy more than others, which you’ll find down below, along with several other facts relating to the prestigious award.

Who won Most Valuable Player in the Super Bowl?

Who was the Super Bowl MVP last year? Some may have already forgotten when Cooper Kupp took home the honors following the 2022 season. In doing so, Cupp became the 49th different player to win the award and the first wide receiver to earn such recognition since Julian Edelman won in 2019.

  • Cooper Kupp stats in the Super Bowl: Eight receptions, 92 receiving yards, 2 TD catches

Who has won the most Super Bowl MVPs of all time?

Like most things in the NFL, it all revolves around the quarterback. That’s no different when it comes to Super Bowl MVPs. The only players to ever win SB MVP award are all quarterbacks, and yes, Tom Brady has more Super Bowl MVP trophies in his showcase than any other player in the history of the NFL, with five.

Here’s the full list of those with multiple MVP trophies:

  • Tom Brady – 5
  • Joe Montana – 3
  • Eli Manning – 2
  • Terry Bradshaw – 2
  • Bart Starr – 2

Full list of Super Bowl MVP winners

As previously mentioned, there have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVP winners. Here is the full list of players to ever win SB MVP.

YearSuper BowlWinner
1967IBart Starr, quarterback, Green Bay Packers
1968IIBart Starr, quarterback, Green Bay Packers
1969IIIJoe Namath, quarterback, New York Jets
1970IVLen Dawson, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
1971VChuck Howley, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys
1972VIRoger Staubach, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
1973VIIJake Scott, safety, Miami Dolphins
1974VIIILarry Csonka, running back, Miami Dolphins
1975IXFranco Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers
1976XLynn Swann, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
1977XIFred Biletnikoff, wide receiver, Oakland Raiders
1978XIIHarvey Martin, defensive end – Dallas Cowboys
Randy White, defensive tackle – Dallas Cowboys
1979XIIITerry Bradshaw, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
1980XIVTerry Bradshaw, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
1981XVJim Plunkett, quarterback, Oakland Raiders
1982XVIJoe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
1983XVIIJohn Riggins, running back, Washington
1984XVIIIMarcus Allen, running back, Los Angeles Raiders
1985XIXJoe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
1986XXRichard Dent, defensive end, Chicago Bears
1987XXIPhil Simms, quarterback, New York Giants
1988XXIIDoug Williams, quarterback, Washington
1989XXIIIJerry Rice, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers
1990XXIVJoe Montana, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
1991XXVOttis Anderson, running back, New York Giants
1992XXVIMark Rypien, quarterback, Washington
1993XXVIITroy Aikman, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
1994XXVIIIEmmitt Smith, running back, Dallas Cowboys
1995XXIXSteve Young, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
1996XXXLarry Brown, cornerback, Dallas Cowboys
1997XXXIDesmond Howard, kick returner/punt returner, Green Bay Packers
1998XXXIITerrell Davis, running back, Denver Broncos
1999XXXIIIJohn Elway, quarterback, Denver Broncos
2000XXXIVKurt Warner, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
2001XXXVRay Lewis, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens
2002XXXVITom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
2003XXXVIIDexter Jackson, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2004XXXVIIITom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
2005XXXIXDeion Branch, wide receiver, New England Patriots
2006XLHines Ward, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
2007XLIPeyton Manning, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
2008XLIIEli Manning, quarterback, New York Giants
2009XLIIISantonio Holmes, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
2010XLIVDrew Brees, quarterback, New Orleans Saints
2011XLVAaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers
2012XLVIEli Manning, quarterback, New York Giants
2013XLVIIJoe Flacco, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
2014XLVIIIMalcolm Smith, linebacker, Seattle Seahawks
2015XLIXTom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
201650Von Miller, linebacker, Denver Broncos
2017LITom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots
2018LIINick Foles, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
2019LIIIJulian Edelman, wide receiver, New England Patriots
2020LIVPatrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
2021LVTom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022LVICooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

