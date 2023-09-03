Super Bowl records: Find out which NFL players have made history

Robert Deutsch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

NFL players set new records every year. Some stand for a week, while others last for decades. In this case, we’re looking at all the Super Bowl records imaginable. If you want to find out who holds the record for the most passing yards in Super Bowl history and many other assorted facts, you have come to the right place.

While each player and team listed below are the current record-holders, as they say, records were meant to be broken. Without further ado, here are your NFL all-time Super Bowl record-holders, in no particular order.

The records listed below are all for each individual game, not necessarily career stats for those who have made multiple Super Bowl appearances. Let the fun begin.

Tom Brady dominates Super Bowl passing records

Most passing yards: Tom Brady – 505 yards

Tom Brady – 505 yards Most passing touchdowns: Steve Young – 6 passing touchdowns

Steve Young – 6 passing touchdowns Most pass attempts: Tom Brady – 62 passes

Tom Brady – 62 passes Most pass completions: Tom Brady – 43 completions

Tom Brady – 43 completions Best passer rating: Phil Simms – 150.9 passer rating

Phil Simms – 150.9 passer rating Best completion rate: Phil Simms – 88%

Phil Simms – 88% Longest pass: Jake Delhomme to Muhsin Muhammad – 85 yards

Jake Delhomme to Muhsin Muhammad – 85 yards Most interceptions thrown: Rich Gannon – 5 interceptions

Rich Gannon – 5 interceptions Most sacks taken: Joe Burrow – Sacked 7 times

Super Bowl rushing records

Most rushing yards: Timmy Smith – 204 rushing yards

Timmy Smith – 204 rushing yards Most rushing yards by a QB: Jalen Hurts – 70 yards

Jalen Hurts – 70 yards Most rushing touchdowns: Terrell Davis – 3 rushing touchdowns

Terrell Davis – 3 rushing touchdowns Most rushing attempts: John Riggins – 38 rushing attempts

John Riggins – 38 rushing attempts Best yards per carry average: Tom Matte – 10.5 yards per carry (min. 10 attempts)

Tom Matte – 10.5 yards per carry (min. 10 attempts) Longest run: Willie Parker – 75 yards

Super Bowl receiving records are dominated by Jerry Rice

Most receptions: James White – 14 receptions

James White – 14 receptions Most receiving yards: Jerry Rice – 215 receiving yards

Jerry Rice – 215 receiving yards Most touchdown receptions: Jerry Rice – 3 touchdown receptions

Jerry Rice – 3 touchdown receptions Best yards per reception average: John Stallworth – 40.3 YPC (min. 3 receptions)

Most touchdowns and yards (total)

Most combined yards in one Super Bowl: Jacoby Jones – 290 yards

Jacoby Jones – 290 yards Most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl: Six players tied with 3

Super Bowl records (defense)

Most tackles: Dan Morgan – 18 (11 solo)

Dan Morgan – 18 (11 solo) Most sacks: L.C. Greenwood – 4

L.C. Greenwood – 4 Most interceptions: Rod Martin – 3

Rod Martin – 3 Longest interception return: James Harrison – 100 yards

Special teams Super Bowl records

Longest play: Jacoby Jones – 108-yard kick return

Jacoby Jones – 108-yard kick return Longest kick return: Jacoby Jones – 108-yard kick return

Jacoby Jones – 108-yard kick return Longest punt return: Kadarius Toney – 65 yards

Kadarius Toney – 65 yards Longest punt: Johnny Hekker – 65 yards

Johnny Hekker – 65 yards Longest field goal make: Steve Christie – 54 yards

Steve Christie – 54 yards Most kick return yards: Andre Coleman – 244

Andre Coleman – 244 Most punt return yards: Desmond Howard – 90

Super Bowl fumble records

Most fumbles: Three players tied with 3 – Roger Staubach, Jim Kelly, Frank Reich

Three players tied with 3 – Roger Staubach, Jim Kelly, Frank Reich Most fumbles lost: Cam Newton – 2

Cam Newton – 2 Most fumble recoveries: Seven players tied with 2

Seven players tied with 2 Longest fumble return: Leon Lett – 64 yards

Most points in Super Bowl history

Most points scored in a single Super Bowl (individual): James White – 20 points

James White – 20 points Most Super Bowl points scored by team: San Francisco 49ers – 55 points

San Francisco 49ers – 55 points Largest Super Bowl comeback: New England Patriots – 25 points

