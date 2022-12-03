4 Jacob deGrom replacements New York Mets are rumored to sign in MLB free agency

Following Jacob deGrom’s surprise decision to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets must now try and replace their homegrown ace. And it seems they are already linked to several high-end free-agent arms that could help fill the void.

Despite plenty of rumors suggesting the New York Mets were the favorite to re-sign their long-time star, deGrom was the first big-time MLB free agency domino to fall on Friday night. The 34-year-old came to terms on a five-year deal with the Rangers worth $185 million. It was two years more than the Mets were likely to go and sent a message that Texas is doing all it can to end its streak of missing the postseason.

Entering free agency, the team was hoping to retain deGrom and then fill the holes left by fellow free-agent starters Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker. Now, the organization must shift its focus to replacing one of the greatest pitchers in team history.

Related: Texas Rangers sign Jacob deGrom to $185 million contract

This winter there are several talented starters up for grabs, including 2022 American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, and the team was linked to some of them even before the deGrom signing.

4 pitchers New York Mets could soon sign in MLB free agency

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Fortunately for Mets fans, their team has the richest owner in the sport and they have as good a chance as any to sign the best pitchers left on the market. Especially, since they have the motivation of filling several major gaps in the rotation. With that in mind, here is one of even two pitchers likely to be playing in Flushing next spring.

Carlos Rodon

San Francisco Giants ace Carlos Rodon is arguably the top arm on the market. Not because he has a better resume than deGrom or Verlander, but because he is much younger than both at 29, and he is hitting his prime after consecutive All-Star seasons in Chicago and San Francisco.

Rodon will give, in theory, the most bang for the buck on the massive deal he signs. And even then it is likely to be less than what deGrom received. The Mets have reportedly shown interest in him and they have the money to outbid the competition.

Justin Verlander

Verlander is the biggest and most distinguished name left on the pitcher market. While he does not have long-term value at 40, he has the championship experience the New York Mets are looking for as they try and make a serious run at a title in the next couple of seasons.

Following the Jacob deGrom signing, Verlander has reportedly become the Mets’ top target in MLB free agency.

Jameson Taillon

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees veteran Jameson Taillon is a player that is garnering serious interest from many teams in free agency. While he doesn’t have the established resume of Rodon and Verlander, he is just 31 and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2022. As he helped the Yankees win the AL East with a 14-5 record last season.

The benefit of a deal with Taillon would be to bolster the rotation overall and at half the price of the All-Stars on the market.

Kodai Senga

Japanese ace Kodai Senga is one of the more intriguing players available in MLB free agency. There are of course questions about his upside in transitioning from Japan to MLB. However, scouts around the league are very high on him and that is why he is garnering serious interest from teams like the Yankees, Rangers, and New York Mets.

Senga would also come at a much more affordable rate. While he projects to be a good No. 3 starter in any rotation, he has the upside to become a legitimate MLB ace.