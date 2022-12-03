San Diego Padres have reportedly met twice with MLB free agent Trea Turner

It looks like the San Diego Padres are making Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star and MLB free agent Trea Turner a top priority this offseason.

This past season, the San Diego Padres established that they will be a serious contender for the next couple of years. Their trade deadline deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell was a massive move that added serious talent to a team that already had All-Stars like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

However, Tatis Jr.’s drug suspension and the team’s ouster in the National League Championship Series showed that while they are very good, they still are a piece or two away from bringing San Diego their first World Series title.

Despite having needs in the starting rotation and at first base, it seems that the San Diego Padres have made landing one of the players in the star-studded shortstop market in MLB free agency a priority. And a new report suggests the organization may have a specific shortstop at the top of its wish list.

Trea Turner is San Diego Padres’ primary target in MLB free agency

There are four former or current All-Star shortstops on the free agent market this winter, including Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts and Minnesota Twins talent Carlos Correa. While the Padres have been linked to Bogaerts over the last week, it seems they may have shifted their focus to a player that was a member of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal reported that the San Diego Padres “met with free-agent shortstop Trea Turner twice in person” in the lead-up to next week’s winter meetings. The news clearly confirms Turner has become a primary target for the team, and Turner may be very interested in staying on the west coast despite rumors that the Philadelphia Phillies were a favorite to sign him.

Trea Turner stats (2022): .298 AVG, .343 OBP, .466 SLG, 21 HR, 100 RBI, 101 R, 27 SB

The Padres likely switched gears from Bogaerts to Turner in MLB free agency after reports claimed the organization was interested in having the Red Sox shortstop play a different position for them. Something Bogaerts is not willing to do. Turner has played a few different positions at the big league level during his career.

Also of note, is Turner was given a qualifying offer by the Dodgers before hitting free agency. Meaning the Padres would have to part with a second and fifth-round pick in compensation, along with a boatload of money if they sign him.