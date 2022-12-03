Philadelphia Phillies ‘stepping up pursuit’ of star shortstops in MLB free agency

As the MLB Winter Meetings close in, the Philadelphia Phillies are becoming one of the most aggressive teams on the open market with meetings scheduled with four of the top MLB free agents in 2022-’23.

Coming off a World Series appearance, snapping one of the longest postseason droughts in MLB, Philadelphia is ramping up its efforts to sign one of the best sluggers available. With Jacob deGrom officially off the market and Aaron Judge expected to sign very soon, many of the best players could soon find new homes.

With the Winter Meetings on Monday in San Diego viewed as a launching point for contract negotiations and with big deals expected, Philadelphia is reportedly making the necessary moves to potentially come out of next week with one of its top targets.

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Phillies have scheduled meetings are meeting with Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts this weekend. Furthermore, per an MLB source, club officials plan to have sit-downs with Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson before the start of the Winter Meetings.

Trea Turner stats (2022): .298/.343/.466, 21 home runs, 27 steals, 6.3 fWAR

Turner is widely viewed as the club’s No. 1 target. The 29-year-old shortstop prefers to sign with a team that holds spring training in Florida, where he lives in the offseason. Not only does the All-Star shortstop prefer to play on the East Coast, he is also close friends with two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper.

While Turner would be the club’s preferred option, it’s extremely high on each of the four best free-agent shortstops available. Bogaerts is a two-time World Series champion with an excellent track record offensively and he was one of the best defensive shortstops in MLB this season.

As for Correa, the 28-year-old thrived this past season with the Minnesota Twins. He posted his highest batting average (.291) since 2017, stepped up as a leader in the clubhouse and is well-regarded by both players and coaches.

Carlos Correa stats (2022): .291/.366/.467, 22 home runs, 140 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

Either of the four players would provide a significant upgrade for Philadelphia. During the 2022 MLB season, Phillies’ shortstops ranked 15th in fWAR (2.6), 19th in OPS (.642) and 21st in wRC+ (80) during the regular season.

Already projected to have one of the highest MLB payrolls in 2023, the Phillies are prepared to spend even more money this year with owner John Middleton determined to deliver another championship to Philadelphia.