New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of the top MLB free agents to fill the massive void in their starting rotation.

New York went into free agency understanding it would lose at least one starting pitcher to the open market. However, many viewed the Mets as the favorites to re-sign deGrom. All of that changed on Friday when owner Steve Cohen learned the two-time Cy Young Award was headed to the AL East.

Related: MLB free agent tracker

While New York reportedly made every effort in recent weeks to sign deGrom, it seemingly didn’t get to make a final offer. However, the club had already started preparing contingency plans in the event their ace left for another team.

Related: New York Mets meeting with All-Star pitcher

The 2022-’23 free-agent crop offers multiple All-Star pitchers to choose from. Even with deGrom and Clayton Kershaw signed, there are several names New York has already been connected to. With that said, one is specifically becoming their target.

According to Andy Martino of SportsNet New York, reigning AL Cy Young Award recipient Justin Verlander is now “front and center” on the Mets’ radar.

Related: New York Mets viewed Justin Verlander as Plan B

The report tracks with previous information regarding New York’s intentions. While the club always viewed deGrom as the priority, it recognized there was a realistic possibility he departed this winter. With enough payroll flexibility to add a co-ace behind Max Scherzer, New York is in a position to maintain a strong front-line rotation.

Justin Verlander stats (2022): 1.75 ERA, .184 batting average allowed, 0.83 WHIP in 175 IP

Verlander, entering his age-40 season, is seeking a multi-year offer from a World Series contender. Contract negotiations with the Houston Astros have gone poorly, opening the door for one of the best teams in MLB to strike.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are also viewed as threats to sign Verlander. However, the Mets’ desperation to add a star and the dire need in their starting rotation could create leverage for Verlander’s camp to get the strongest offer from New York.

If the Mets also miss out on Verlander, All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodón, Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and former Mets’ No. 3 starter Chris Bassitt are alternatives to address the pitching staff.