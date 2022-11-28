MLB insider names likely landing spot for Jacob deGrom in free agency

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom is among the top MLB free agents, leading the class of pitchers on the open market as a two-time Cy Young Award winner who many view as one of the best to ever pitch.

With the value of pitching increasing even more as clubs prioritize the upper-echelon starters who can start multiple games in a postseason series, deGrom’s market is brimming with suitors. Even with medical concerns regarding his elbow and shoulder, the 34-year-old is poised to become one of the highest-paid MLB players in 2023.

Related: MLB free agent tracker

Jacob deGrom stats (2022): 3.06 ERA, 2.13 FIP, 42.7% K rate, .173 BAA, 0.75 WHIP

deGrom missed significant time this past season recovering from a stress reaction in his right scapula. It came after he seemed to be healthy heading into spring training, following a 2021 season that ended prematurely due to a right UCL sprain.

While longevity is a concern for one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball history, deGrom’s numbers when he is healthy are unprecedented. From 2019-’22, he posted a 2.23 ERA with a 37.1% strikeout rate, 0.85 WHIP and held opponents to a .182 batting average over 426.1 innings.

Ken Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic that barring a surprise, no MLB team will likely beat out the Mets to sign deGrom. While he makes it clear there are multiple bidders involved, everything is shifting in New York’s favor with an increasing belief the Cy Young Award winner stays with the club on a multi-year deal.

Related: New York Mets view Justin Verlander as Plan B, latest on talks with Jacob deGrom

Before free agency began, many viewed the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as the strongest threats to challenge the Mets for deGrom. However, Atlanta is already balking at Dansby Swanson’s asking price, making deGrom an unlikely possibility.

As for the Rangers, New York can offer a far greater opportunity to compete for the World Series and Texas could already be shifting its focus in another direction.

While the Mets will have one of the highest payrolls in MLB next season, surpassing the third luxury-tax threshold ($273 million), owner Steve Cohen made his desire to win at all costs fairly clear.

Any deal for deGrom will likely start at $44 million per year, surpassing teammate Max Scherzer ($43.33 million) as the highest-paid pitcher in baseball. While spending more than $80 million on two starting pitchers is risky, the Scherzer-deGrom duo is also the Mets’ only path to contention in 2023 and 2024.