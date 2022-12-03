Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.

Not much was expected from the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. The organization is still in the midst of trying to build a core that can bring them back to prominence, and they have the bad luck of being in a division like the American League East, where every team besides them are legitimate playoff or World Series contenders.

However, despite the odds against them, Baltimore surprised this season. They finished with an above .500 record for the first time since 2016 and were actually in the hunt for a Wild Card spot late into the season. It has led the organization to believe they have something good they can build off of heading into 2023.

Related: Orioles could reportedly sign 2 starting pitchers in free agency: 5 ideal options

While the Baltimore Orioles have more often been sellers than buyers of high-end talent in recent years, that is expected to change this offseason. Reports earlier this week claimed the team could sign two starting pitchers this winter, but one new rumor suggests they could be aiming for one of the top players in the MLB free agent pitchers market.

Baltimore Orioles in the hunt for Carlos Rodon in MLB free agency

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the first major free agent domino fell when Jacob deGrom agreed to a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. Taking arguably the best pitcher off the market. That leaves 2022 AL Cy Young Justin Verlander and San Francisco Giants ace Carlos Rodon as the top names left.

On Saturday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Baltimore is actually in pursuit, along with a couple of elite east coast teams, for the Giants All-Star.

“Orioles, focused on pitching, are among many teams in on Carlos Rodon. Yankees, Mets, presumably Giants, and others, are in.” – Orioles Rodon pursuit

Carlos Rodon was already a highly coveted talent on the market after back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Giants. However, now with deGrom no longer available, the competition for his services should increase significantly, and in turn, the cost to acquire him.

With that said, he is still likely to come at a far cheaper rate than deGrom or even Verlander.