Baltimore Orioles could reportedly sign 2 starting pitchers in MLB free agency: 5 ideal options

The Baltimore Orioles have a lot of available money to add some impact players in MLB free agency this month, and signing a couple of starting pitchers is reportedly a priority.

Much was not expected from the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. They have the unfortunate luck of being in a division with a yearly powerhouse like the New York Yankees, and three other teams — the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays — that all had postseason potential going into the season.

Yet, despite expectations of being a bottom-feeder in 2022, the Baltimore Orioles surprised many by being competitive all year and were even in the thick of the playoff chase late into the season. That is why there is some hope the team could improve on that success in 2023.

Also read: Top MLB free agents of 2023 – Top 45 MLB free agency rankings

On Wednesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan previewed the MLB winter meetings next week and explained the league-wide belief that many players could start agreeing to deals by then. Especially the starting pitchers on the market. He also mentioned that the Orioles are a team to watch out for as the “pitching dominoes” start to fall since they are in pursuit of two starters.

5 possible pitcher targets for Baltimore Orioles in MLB free agency

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Now, there are a few elite pitchers on this year’s MLB free-agent market. Including reigning American League Cy Young Justin Verlander, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and San Francisco Giants All-Star Carlos Rodon. However, the Orioles are not expected to sign any of those players.

However, the team has been willing to spend big on occasion, and signing a couple of starters in the next two tiers of available arms is possible. Let’s take a look at five starting pitchers the Baltimore Orioles could sign in the next couple of weeks.

Chris Bassitt

Jacob deGrom isn’t the only Mets pitcher available on the market. Long-time Oakland Athletics talent Chris Bassitt is up for grabs and he is a very good and affordable fit for the Orioles. He has won double-digit games the last two seasons, including 15 wins for New York in 2022. He also earned his first All-Star honors for Oakland in 2021.

Bassitt won’t come cheap, but he is a very competent big league pitcher who projects as a strong No. 3 and good No. 2 pitcher on any rotation.

Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga is the best international pitcher on the MLB free agency market, and contenders like the Yankees and Mets have shown interest. Without a doubt, there are always questions about any player making the jump from Japan to MLB. However, many scouts rave about Senga’s potential, and he could turn into an ace for Baltimore while making No. 3 starter money.

Nathan Eovaldi

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi is a pitcher Orioles fans know quite well. While he has never been an ace-level talent, he has evolved into a rock-solid and reliable starter in the league over the last five seasons. He is the type of battle-tested pitcher the team needs at a rate they would like.

Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon had a career year for the Yankees last season. He posted a 14-5 record and logged some of his best numbers in key categories like strikeouts, innings pitched, and ERA. While there are some questions about his consistency, he still has won 14 games in two of his last four seasons. At 31, signing him might be a worthwhile risk as the Baltimore Orioles could get the best version of him in the next few seasons.

Noah Syndergaard

Former Mets, Angels, and Phillies talent Noah Syndergaard is an interesting talent on the market. He is no longer the fireballer that took the league by storm in the last decade and is currently making the transition to being more of a finesse pitcher going forward. While last season was not one to remember for him, he still went 5-2 for the Phillies down the stretch and was a part of a staff that reached the World Series.

Syndergaard may come at a low rate but have high upside if he can evolve his game.