New York Knicks stripped of 2025 second-round pick due to tampering in Jalen Brunson signing

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Congratulations, New York Knicks, you’ve become the latest NBA team to receive a slap on the wrist for what the NBA deems as tampering. On Wednesday, the league revealed they have taken away the Knicks’ 2025 second-round pick due to what they say was tampering when they signed Jalen Brunson this past offseason away from the Dallas Mavericks.

In some ways, it’s a move many saw coming. Brunson was heavily linked to the Knicks well before free agency even started. Plus, the Association indicated they were investigating the situation back in August.

Yet, they finally made their decision and big deal. Who cares? Losing a second-round pick to add what’s become one of the Knicks’ best players? It’s a move the Knicks would do again 100 times out of 100.

Let’s not act like all the other NBA teams don’t do the same. In this case, the Knicks won. They got their guy, penalties be damned. While the process may leave other teams miffed, such as the Mavericks, who lost a talented player, it’s nothing we haven’t seen before.

Related: NBA community reacts to New York Knicks blowing out wounded Golden State Warriors

New York Knicks aren’t the first to be penalized, they won’t be the last

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some of us still remember when tampering or going against the NBA grain was a big deal. The Joe Smith fiasco ruined Kevin Garnett’s heyday with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s since become small potatoes, as the NBA acts like tampering is a large issue, but the penalties show they’re really not.

But we’re not knocking the process here. As mentioned, the Knicks did what any other team would have done. Looking back, they have zero regrets. In this case, the Knicks join a long line of NBA organizations to receive minor penalties.

In October, it was the Philadelphia 76ers who were docked two second-round picks for tampering in their signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.

Last December, it was the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat who were penalized in the signings of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.

Basically, the NBA is continuing to try and scare teams by penalizing them, but in all reality, they’re saying, go ahead, keep doing this because we really don’t care. Really, why should we care?

In the end, a player is going to sign where he wants to play basketball. Does it really matter if he or his agent gets an early start on negotiating with NBA teams?

Related: Projecting the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters