NBA community reacts to New York Knicks blowing out wounded Golden State Warriors

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday night, during the first primetime matchup on TNT, fans were treated to a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. On paper, it’s a fun battle, but in real life, the story was much different.

This is in large part because the Warriors didn’t have their superstar, with Stephen Curry still sidelined with his shoulder injury. All-Star Andrew Wiggins also missed the contest with right adductor tightness. Needless to say, without two of their key starters, the Warriors didn’t have enough weaponry to defeat the Knicks, who are now winners of eight in a row.

As usual, the NBA community had their fun on social media and didn’t hesitate to chime in on tonight’s result. Here are some of the best reactions we’ve been able to compile.

Related: See Sportsnaut’s 2023 NBA All-Star ballot

Social media chimes in on New York Knicks winning eight-straight

KNICKS BEAT THE WARRIORS



EIGHT STR8 WINS 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/zOufrxl4rF — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 21, 2022

The Knicks are blowing out the Warriors and all I hear from the announcers is hyping up James Wiseman and the Warriors



So pathetic. — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) December 21, 2022

TNT hyping up the Warriors while they’re down 20 to the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/TxzoK1RuWH — Mike (@mikestheworst) December 21, 2022

KNICKS BEAT THE WARRIORS BY 38



THIS SQUAD IS DEEP 📈 pic.twitter.com/EjiHb8jA9Z — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 21, 2022

The Knicks beat the Warriors by 38 😳 pic.twitter.com/CTc2d9XQ4H — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 21, 2022

The Knicks beat the Warriors 132-94 for their 8th win in a row (longest winning streak in the NBA)!



Largest margins of victory during the streak: 38, 24, 23, 19 pic.twitter.com/QKP0IPIXkE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 21, 2022

In the grand scheme of things, defeating a less than 100% Warriors squad may not mean much, but for the Knicks it adds to the win tally, placing them in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with 51 more games to play. Then again, this was the Knicks’ first win over the Warriors at MSG since 2013.

Meanwhile, the Warriors need to get back on track quickly as they now sit at 15-17, in 11th place in the Western Conference. Yet, even if they can band together and sneak into the playoffs with a lower seed, they will prove to be a tough out once the postseason rolls around.

Related: NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion