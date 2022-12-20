NBA community reacts to New York Knicks blowing out wounded Golden State Warriors

On Tuesday night, during the first primetime matchup on TNT, fans were treated to a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. On paper, it’s a fun battle, but in real life, the story was much different.
This is in large part because the Warriors didn’t have their superstar, with Stephen Curry still sidelined with his shoulder injury. All-Star Andrew Wiggins also missed the contest with right adductor tightness. Needless to say, without two of their key starters, the Warriors didn’t have enough weaponry to defeat the Knicks, who are now winners of eight in a row.
As usual, the NBA community had their fun on social media and didn’t hesitate to chime in on tonight’s result. Here are some of the best reactions we’ve been able to compile.
Social media chimes in on New York Knicks winning eight-straight
In the grand scheme of things, defeating a less than 100% Warriors squad may not mean much, but for the Knicks it adds to the win tally, placing them in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with 51 more games to play. Then again, this was the Knicks’ first win over the Warriors at MSG since 2013.
Meanwhile, the Warriors need to get back on track quickly as they now sit at 15-17, in 11th place in the Western Conference. Yet, even if they can band together and sneak into the playoffs with a lower seed, they will prove to be a tough out once the postseason rolls around.
