New York Knicks set to offer Jalen Brunson four-year, $110 million contract in free agency

The New York Knicks raised all the eyebrows from their draft day decisions which left several fans not only confused, but also upset with how they entered the draft with pick No. 11, also ended up with No. 13, but exited the player selection process without just one new player in Trevor Keels. What a strategy. In hindsight, we see that the Knicks have been angling to sign Jalen Brunson, or another free agent all along, but still, it’s a unique path.

Either way, the Knicks have cleared cap space and they’re ready to spend. As mentioned, that cash could go to Brunson.

Jalen Brunson’s next contract could feature eye-popping numbers

It’s been said since the end of the Dallas Mavericks’ playoff run that Mark Cuban and Co. won’t let their in-house talent leave, with the front office being willing to match whatever offer Brunson may receive.

We’ve heard figures ranging anywhere starting from $15 million, creeping up to $20 or $25 million, but the latest numbers are even higher.

According to Jake Fischer, those around the league expect the New York Knicks to step up to the plate with a four-year, $110 million offer in free agency. Would the Mavs match a $27.5 million per year offer?

Jalen Brunson stats: 16.3 PPG, 4.8 APG, 3.9 RPG, 0.8 SPG, 37.3 3PT%

Brunson’s numbers have steadily increased as his role has continued to grow in Dallas, can the 25-year-old point guard’s ceiling also continue to stretch higher?

That’s what the Knicks are likely banking on. They’ve done everything possible to find a different starting point guard heading into the season, and coach Tom Thibodeau is notorious for relegating rookies to the bench, so Brunson may have been their top target all along. We’ll see if it comes to fruition, and more importantly, whether all these moves will have paid off in the end.

