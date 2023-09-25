New York Jets’ frustration grows as team sticks with Zach Wilson at QB

For the second consecutive game after Aaron Rodgers went down to injury, the New York Jets’ offense struggled big time on Sunday.

In the midst of what ended up being a 15-10 home loss to the division-rival New England Patriots, quarterback Zach Wilson received the ire of the home fans. Frustration boiled over on the sideline, too. That included Wilson getting into an animated conversation with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and running back Michael Carter getting into it with his position coach.

Both downplayed the incidents after New York’s second consecutive loss.

“Yeah, just frustrating — frustration that we’re not moving the ball. That’s what it was. Our defense was stringing together some stops and I felt like it was time to go, time to go, time to put some points on the board. So yeah, just trying to figure out how we can attack,” Zach Wilson on sideline issues during Sunday’s loss.

Carter also downplayed his spat with running backs coach Taylor Embree. “It’s not as big a deal as it looked,” the running back said.

Michael Carter spotted yelling at #Jets RBs coach Taylor Embree on the sideline.



🤬Moral is not good in NY.🤬 pic.twitter.com/AOdhPyDncA — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 24, 2023

This is all fine and dandy. But what we saw transpire inside MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon can’t be seen as a good thing for Wilson and his Jets. That’s especially true with the drama that unfolded between the then-sophomore quarterback and his teammates a season ago.

Zach Wilson continues to be reason for New York Jets frustration

After a November loss to these very same Patriots last season, Jets players were frustrated with Wilson’s performance. Wilson completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards in the 10-3 loss.

“Wilson’s stance at the postgame news conference wasn’t just to spurn the media. Sources inside the Jets’ losing locker room told SNY that Wilson was walking around after the game ‘like he isn’t the problem.’ It rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others,” report from Connor Hughes of SNY.

This came after Wilson told reporters that he didn’t feel he let the defense down with his performance.

Now in his third season, the young quarterback takes full responsibility for the struggles we saw Sunday against New England. “It starts with me. I’ve got to find a way to be better,” Wilson told reporters.

The quarterback completed 18-of-36 passes for 157 yards without a touchdown or an interception in Sunday’s loss. Despite these struggles, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Wilson will be the starter moving forward. “He’s who gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said. “That’s basically the cleanest answer I can give you.”

The only other quarterback on New York’s roster is veteran journeyman Tim Boyle, who has thrown three touchdowns against eight interceptions in 106 regular-season passes throughout his career. As of right now, there is no other option than to continue sending Wilson out there now that Rodgers is lost for the season.

Though, it could lead to a further rift and frustration on the part of the team. We saw this unfold first hand Sunday afternoon in Jersey.