WATCH: New York Jets QB Zach Wilson catches TD pass, does the Griddy celebration

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Starting his first game of the year, it didn’t take long for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to score the first touchdown of his second NFL season. Taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4, Wilson lined up in the shotgun formation at the 2-yard-line. The QB then handed it off to receiver Garrett Wilson who used some pre-snap movement to put himself in position to take the handoff, who then tossed it to Braxton Berrios, who found Wilson wide open in the endzone for the touchdown.

It was certainly not what anyone on Mike Tomlin’s defense was anticipating, but coach Mike LaFleur’s Jets offense ran it to perfection.

Thrilled to not only score the first touchdown of his season but also the first receiving touchdown of his career, Wilson promptly did the Griddy in celebration. Fantastic.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Trevor Lawrence climbs into top 10, Carson Wentz slides

Zach Wilson looks to bounce back from inconsistent rookie season

Zach Wilson stats as a rookie: 55.6% comp. rate, 2,334 passing yards, 9 TD, 11 INT – 3/13 W/L

While we haven’t gotten a chance to see Wilson’s growth as the former No. 2 overall pick heads into his second season as a starter, there’s plenty of room to improve.

Wilson held onto the ball too long as a rookie, which is common for young QBs making the adjustment, and it showed by the then-22-year-old taking 44 sacks in 13 starts.

He’s had three weeks to sit and watch former Super Bowl-winning QB Joe Flacco operate the offense, and Wilson has spoken about trying to take his experience spent on the bench and applying it on the field. Seeing if he can become more accurate, make quicker decisions, but not the wrong ones, will all be factors to watch this season.

Friends who score touchdowns together. pic.twitter.com/1QM4OMMGgl — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

Related: NFL Week 4: 10 burning questions, including the Patriots and 49ers facing potential disaster