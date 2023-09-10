New York Jets reportedly pursued different star QB from NFC when Aaron Rodger’s future was unclear

New York Jets fans are very happy that the team was able to complete a trade for NFL legend Aaron Rodgers this offseason, however, a new report claims when that was far from a sure thing the organization attempted to swing a deal for a different star quarterback from the NFC.

There is a bunch of excitement and hope surrounding the New York Jets as they head into their Week 1 clash with the division champion Buffalo Bills. The team already had a top-10 defense after last season, however, they addressed their biggest weakness in the Spring by replacing frustrating young QB Zach Wilson with Green Bay Packers icon Aaron Rodgers.

While he is no Spring chicken, Rodgers is only one down season removed from winning back-to-back MVP awards, and he has some outstanding weapons around him in 2022 AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook.

However, a new report on Sunday revealed the organization attempted to have a different signal caller working with those talented skills players in 2023.

New York Jets pursued Matthew Stafford trade in offseason

Earlier today, NFL Media league inside Ian Rapoport claimed sources informed him that when Rodgers’ future in the league was unclear as he contemplated if he wanted to play another season, the organization reached out to the Los Angeles Rams about the availability of one-time Pro Bowler Matthew Stafford.

“Talks between New York and Los Angeles were brief, simple, and to the point,” Rapoport wrote. “As two sources explained, the Rams were adamant Stafford wasn’t going anywhere. The talks between the two teams were more exploratory than anything else with L.A. showing no willingness to do a deal, but the Jets didn’t want to leave a stone unturned in their quest for a franchise QB.”

Matthew Stafford stats (2022): 9 games, 2,087, 10 TD, 8 INT, 87.4 passer rating

Eventually, Rodgers left a darkness retreat reinvigorated and ready to continue his career with a different team and made it clear the New York Jets were his only preference.