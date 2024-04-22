New York Jets reportedly prefer this position with 10th pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are in a unique position near the top of the 2024 NFL Draft order. Whereas many other teams with a top-10 pick won’t be competing for a Super Bowl in 2024, the Jets must decide whether to make a better move for the future or to take a player who will improve their odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

It helps that the list of Jets draft needs in 2024 became much shorter after NFL free agency. By overhauling the offensive line and adding depth at key positions, general manager Joe Douglas allowed New York to be more flexible with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There are compelling arguments to be made for each path New York could take at No. 10 overall. Trading down would likely mean also picking up a second-round pick, replacing the selection Douglas traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason. However, that might also prevent the Jets from landing a blue-chip talent.

If New York stays put, a tight end or offensive tackle could be the selection. All-American tight end Brock Bowers would provide the Jets’ offense with a dynamic weapon, with Bowers’ ability to make plays after the catch drawing NFL comparisons to George Kittle.

However, New York also must think about its future and what happened last season. Neither offensive tackle Morgan Moses nor Tyron Smith are long-term starters and Smith has demonstrated throughout his career that he struggles to stay healthy. If either offensive tackle goes down, the Jets offensive line takes a massive hit.

With all of those factors under consideration, just days out from the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears the Douglas and the rest of the front office have a preference in terms of who the Jets will draft in 2024.

Who will the Jets draft?

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets might prefer to draft any of the top three wide receiver prospects over an offensive tackle or Bowers with the 10th overall pick. However, this preference is reportedly dependent on one of the three highest-rated wide receivers being available at that spot.

It’s a foregone conclusion that Marvin Harrison Jr. will be taken within the first five picks and there is a strong likelihood of at least one of Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers being chosen well before New York is on the clock. If either slides, though, that appears to be who the Jets want with their first-round pick. If all three are gone, then Bowers is likely to be the 10th overall selection.

It’s worth noting that the Jets’ front office seems to be open to catering to Rodgers’ wishes. While the quarterback’s history demonstrates an early reluctance to throw to inexperienced pass-catchers he doesn’t trust, the future Hall of Famer does seem to prefer the Jets draft a tight end or wide receiver over an offensive tackle with the team’s first-round pick.