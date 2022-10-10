New York Giants game balls for their shock win over Green Bay Packers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants earned their biggest win of the season on Sunday as they shockingly defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in London England.

With several key players out due to injuries — including their top three receivers — few gave New York a chance of pulling off the upset, and even fewer gave them a chance after they fell behind 17-3 in the second quarter. But Brian Daboll’s team showed their moxie and made the necessary plays down the stretch to overcome the biggest deficit they faced this season, by scoring 17 unanswered points in the second half.

Daboll spoke about his team’s win in his postgame presser following the win that moved their record to 4-1.

“Good, hard-fought win. Again, it came down to the end. Our guys competed for 60 minutes. Made a few more plays than Green Bay. They are a good football team. We got things to work on. Obviously, some knicks, some bumps, some bruises. Long trip back. So, get at it and go next week.” Brian daboll after win over packers

Every player deserves credit for this win, but four players specifically earned Sportsnaut game balls for their outstanding performances.

Saquon Barkley

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As has been the case all season, Barkley was the focal point of New York’s offense. He gained 70 yards on the ground on 13 carries and hauled in three passes for 36 yards. His two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Big Blue a 27-20 lead that they would not relinquish.

Barkley had to leave the game briefly in the second half due to a shoulder injury, but he came back to help spearhead New York’s comeback. Although he was held in check for most of the game, when you keep giving the ball to 26 good things will happen. Barkley had the Giants’ two biggest offensive plays on the day in a 40-yard run and 41-yard reception, making it clear that he is still one of the most explosive players in the league.

Daniel Jones

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There were questions on whether or not Daniel Jones would play after spraining his ankle last week against the Bears. But the 25-year-old quarterback showed his toughness and was effective completing 21 out of 27 passes for 213 yards. He also made a few plays with his legs in the second half and finished the game with 37 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

“We were aware that we were underdogs in the game — you realize that but I think we’re a motivated group,” Jones said after the game. “We’re motivated to play for each other.”

Jones was deservedly criticized for how he played in his first three seasons in the league. But those who criticized him must also acknowledge how much better he’s playing this season.

Darius Slayton

Slayton hardly saw any playing time in the Giants’ first four games as he had just one catch for 11 yards coming into Sunday’s game against the Packers. With three receivers out due to injury (Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Wan’Dale Robinson) Slayton made the most of his opportunity on Sunday.

He had six receptions for 79 yards, and his 26-yard reception on New York’s third drive helped wake up the offense after going three and out on their first two possessions. The 79 receiving yards he had on Sunday were the most by any Giant in any game this season and will certainly warrant more playing time going forward for the 25-year-old receiver.

Dexter Lawrence

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime you can shut out an Aaron Rodgers-led offense in the second half, your defense deserves a ton of credit. With Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari out, Lawrence provided a physical and disruptive force that was needed by the front seven. He had five tackles and was able to sack Rodgers once. Lawrence was also a key component in keeping the Packers’ ground game in check, as Green Bay’s longest run of the game was 11 yards.

Lawrence is showing that general manager Joe Schoen made the right decision in offering his fifth-year option earlier this year.