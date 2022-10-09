Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley’s 2022 success set up extremely difficult decisions ahead for Giants

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley being key players in the New York Giants’ shocking 4-1 start to the 2022 season are laying the groundwork for what could be decisions that define the franchise for many years ahead.

The Giants kicked off Week 5 in the NFL with a matchup in London, England against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the game, the team was a sizable underdog and that was before their top three receivers were ruled out two days before the game. There were more than enough reasons to expect an L against a team expected to contend for an NFC title on Sunday. Yet, that’s not what happened.

Despite massive deficiencies in the receiving corps, Jones playing banged up after injuring his ankle last week, and Barkley leaving the game at one point with an apparent shoulder injury, the team endured and earned a stunning 27-22 victory. Certainly, the Giants’ defense should get the majority of the roses thrown their way for bottling up Rodgers and talented running back Aaron Jones, especially in the fourth quarter. But the Giants don’t win this game without the key plays made by Jones and Barkley.

Barkley is on pace for a Pro Bowl season in 2022, but Jones has quietly regained Giants fans’ trust as he has efficiently led the offense on a team that is now 4-1. With Barkley playing at peak level and Jones developing into a very competent talent at the sport’s most important position, the Giants are being put into a position where they will have some really tough choices next spring, and very well may have to choose between Jones and Barkley.

Let’s take a look at the financial headaches on the horizon for Big Blue.

Saquon Barkley could be playing way into a massive contract elsewhere



In the offseason, the Giants made the bold choice to forego negotiations on a contract extension and allow Barkley to play out the final season on his rookie contract. While a risky decision, it was the right one for a player that has a long history of injuries that have affected his performance on the field. Not to mention, as the league has evolved to be geared more toward passing, running backs have lost a great deal of value in most organizations.

Unsurprisingly, Barkley has had a massive bounce-back year so far just in time for a new contract. Heading into Sunday, Barkley led the league in rushing with 463 yards and had another 107 through the air. He has done so with every opponent focusing their defensive strategy on him each week as the Giants’ primary weapon.

The Giants would have the option to franchise tag the player they took with the second pick overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, and that would cost $9.6 million (via NFL.com). Not the type of number that quarterbacks and wide receivers are getting, but a lot for a position that has lost value. Furthermore, the organization has been cash-strapped all year, and it’s part of why they traded and cut key defensive fixtures in James Bradberry and Blake Martinez before this season.

With their QB also a free agent in the offseason, they may need to use that money and franchise tag on Jones, and very well could lose Barkley to a higher bidder in the offseason.

Daniel Jones setting up a regime-defining decision for New York Giants



Just like Barkley, the Giants decided to let Jones play out his rookie contract this year. And just like his teammate, it was probably the right decision. Based on the 25-year-old’s injury history and declining performance in recent years. Not to mention, the organization has a new general manager and head coach in 2022 with no ties to the player picked in the opening round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

However, QB is by far the most important position in the game, and having a solid and reliable one is massive for a team’s success and an organization’s earning potential. While Jones’ stats over five weeks haven’t been spectacular — he’s thrown for more than 200 yards just once — there is no denying his part in the team’s success.

Jones has cut down on his turnovers big time this season, has been competent and efficient, plus his legs have come up huge in making big plays the last couple of weeks. The team’s starter has not evolved into a future Pro Bowler just yet, but he has shown toughness he didn’t before by battling through injuries and has proven effective in running head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s offense. Replacing that isn’t easy.

Obviously, he isn’t deserving of the type of contract some top QBs have gotten, but the risk of looking elsewhere or finding a replacement in the draft has extreme risk. Plus, if the team continues to succeed they could find themselves with a low draft pick in 2023 anyway.

Franchise tagging Jones is the most likely route for the team, which would cost over $29 million next season. Yet there is risk in that since it lasts just one season and Jones could be even better in 2023. However, locking themselves into a multi-year deal is treacherous if this is the best Jones will ever be.

It all means the team’s surprise success in 2022 is setting the stage for some very hard choices that could define the team for years to come, for better and for worse.