New Orleans Saints’ Jameis Winston expected to be at full health for training camp

There’s been some concern over the health of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston since he suffered a torn ACL seven games into the 2021 season.

It was noted back in May that Winston had a visible limp during organized team activities, leading to speculation that his slow recovery from the injury could be of concern.

With veterans slated to report for Saints training camp on July 26, said concern has been alleviated some. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted that Winston is expected to be fully healthy during training camp.

Entering their first camp under new head coach Dennis Allen and attempting to remain relevant in the post-Sean Payton era, this is no small thing for the Saints.

New Orleans re-signed Winston on a two-year, $28 million deal during the spring. If healthy, the former No. 1 overall pick of the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to be the unquestioned starter over free-agent signing Andy Dalton.

Reasonable expectations for Jameis Winston in 2022

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The very same report from Rapoport noted that star wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to be cleared early in training camp. The record-breaking pass-catcher missed all of last season due to said ankle injury. He’s going to add another component to the mix for Winston in the passing game.

New Orleans also selected former Ohio State standout Chris Olave in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The expectation is that Olave is ready to make an immediate impact next to Thomas as a rookie. The addition of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry creates another weapon for Winston.

Prior to suffering a torn ACL, Winston was in the midst of his best season since all the way back in 2016.

Jameis Winston stats (2021): 59% completion, 1,170 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT, 102.8 QB rating

Entering his third season in offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael’s system, Winston should be much more comfortable. With the added weapons at his disposal, there’s renewed optimism surrounding the veteran quarterback. Staying healthy will be the biggest key here.