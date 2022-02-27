New England Patriots ticket prices reportedly won’t increase in 2022

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots returned to the playoffs last season and the franchise’s long-term outlook is bright with quarterback Mac Jones. Better yet for fans in Foxborough, it won’t cost more money to attend a game in 2022.

At a time of inflation across the United States, many NFL teams are planning to increase ticket prices for the 2022 season. It’s even more common for clubs who are selling out their stadiums, taking advantage of the ticket demand for NFL games.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots aren’t planning on a ticket-price increase for the upcoming season. It remains likely in the future, but the franchise seems committed to keeping the same price range in place that existed this past season.

It means fans will be able to see New England at Gillette Stadium with plenty of great matchups at the same cost as before. With the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals among the opponents traveling to Massachusetts next season, there are great matchups to choose from.

New England Patriots attendance (2021): 65,878 per game (20th), 100% attendance (6th)

While it’s still unknown exactly which NFL teams will be raising their 2022 ticket prices, the Detroit Lions announced they will be dropping their prices next season.