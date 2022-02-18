After fourth straight losing season, Detroit Lions plan to drop tickets prices

Nov 10, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Following another disappointing 3-13-1 season, the Detroit Lions have made a move to satisfy fans in a different way, and lower ticket prices for select seats.

As they played out what would be a fourth straight losing season, the Lions discovered an unfortunate occurrence in 2021. Ticket sales for games inside Ford Field were on the decline. As the season came to a close, the organization would finish dead last in the NFL for tickets sales, and pull in their worst non-pandemic team numbers since 2009.

Detroit fans being fed up with what the Lions have put out on the field is no surprise. The franchise has been a bottom feeder in the league for much of its existence, and the franchise are the midst of another rebuild that started with the additions of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell in 2020.

Detroit Lions to cut prices on 16% of tickets in 2022

The fact that the Lions traded former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, only to see him win a Super Bowl in his first year elsewhere only adds to the sting of being a fan of the team.

In a move to suppress fan frustration, the team announced in an email to season ticket holders that they would not be raising any ticket prices for the 2022 season, and that 16-percent of seats at Ford Field would see a drop in price.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, I want to acknowledge where we are as an organization,” Lions president Rod Wood wrote in the email. “We understand that our results last season weren’t good enough and I speak for everyone at the Lions when I tell you that we are committed to being better on and off the field.”

After making the playoffs for the second time in three years in 2016, the franchise has resorted back to its old ways.

In 2017 they had the bad luck of being left out of the playoffs despite finishing with a record above .500 at 9-7. Since then, the team has gone 17-46-2 and has switched GMs, coaching staffs, and franchise QBs.