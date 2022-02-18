Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald reveals what it will take from him to return in 2022

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Aaron Donald celebrates a Super Bowl championship, the Los Angeles Rams are trying to figure out what it will take to convince the All-Pro defensive tackle to return in 2022. Fortunately, he provided the exact blueprint.

Many were surprised before Super Bowl LVI when reports surfaced that Donald was seriously weighing retirement. The 30-year-old defensive tackle is arguably the best player in the NFL and a consensus all-time great on the defensive line.

However, Donald’s training routine is extreme and he’d like to spend more time with his family in the years to come. Thankfully for Los Angeles, he told TMZ Sports exactly what the Rams must do to ensure he returns next season.

“If we bring everybody back, I’m back. Odell Beckham, Von Miller, we bring them guys back, let’s make it happen.” Aaron Donald on what it will take for him to return, via TMZ Sports

This is great news for the Rams. While the team is in a tight spot against the NFL salary cap, there are always moves to create flexibility. Far more importantly, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. both want to return to Los Angeles in 2022.

Miller previously told TMZ Sports that he will be playing for the Rams again next season. While the future Hall of Famer might test the open market, there’s a strong possibility he teams up with Donald again in 2022.

If Miller re-signs, it all comes down to OBJ. The talented wide receiver tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, but he loves Los Angeles and doesn’t want to leave. If he’s willing to sign a one-year contract, expect the Rams to run it back with the same group this fall.

