New England Patriots mock draft: 7-round 2022 draft projection and analysis

The New England Patriots will head into the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of reason for optimism. The franchise struck gold with its 2021 draft class, landing long-term starters including quarterback Mac Jones. However, there is a lot of work left for this front office.

New England is also undergoing a small regime change. Losing Dave Ziegler is a blow for the front office, even if Bill Belichick is the ultimate decision-maker. The departure of key scouts and executives will make things more challenging, especially for a team with plenty of needs and limited picks.

Before jumping into our Patriots mock draft, here are the team’s 2022 draft picks.

New England Patriots draft picks 2022

1st round : 21st overall

: 21st overall 2nd round: 53rd overall

53rd overall 3rd round: 85th overall

85th overall 4th round: 123rd overall

123rd overall 6th round: 198th and 209th overall

The offseason will certainly influence future versions of our Patriots mock draft. For now, we’re operating under the assumption that no marquee free-agent signings are happening and a few notable defensive starters (Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty) potentially depart this spring.

There are plenty of needs New England must address, especially early in the NFL Draft. The Patriots lack a No. 1 wide receiver and this team lacks both speed and quality depth on the defensive side. Adding a pass-catcher is the priority, but it all depends on how the board falls.

With that in mind, here’s our current Patriots’ draft selections.

1st round, 21st overall: Helping Mac Jones, building a new defensive core

Belichick invested heavily in tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith last offseason, but neither player demonstrated the ability to be a go-to for a quarterback. While Jakobi eyers and Kendrick Bourne showed promise, Meyers is a restricted free agent and Bourne is likely a No. 3 receiver. As for Nelson Aghlor, that should be a free-agent signing Belichick already regrets.

All of that makes wide receiver a top priority. There are compelling options in the 2022 draft class, including Chris Olave and Drake London. In this scenario, London comes off the board long before New England snags him. Fortunately, Garrett Wilson is still an outstanding talent.

Wilson – 6-foot and 192 lbs. – doesn’t bring elite size or speed to the table. What he did prove at Ohio State is he can line up anywhere. The Buckeyes used him in the slot 73.4% of the time in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, then shifted him outside (82.9%) this past season.

Garrett Wilson stats (2020-’21): 113 receptions, 1,781 receiving yards, 18 touchdowns in 19 games

The Patriots can line Wilson up in the slot, making him a primary read for Jones. The ability to create separation, especially on the inside, will help Wilson rack up first downs quickly in his NFL career. He can also stretch defenses vertically when New England rolls out play-action shots, something we expect more of moving forward.

2nd round, 53rd overall: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Looking to replace Hightower in our Patriots mock draft, it’s fitting that the pick comes from his alma mater. The 6-foot-3 linebacker played extremely well against the run this past season, but it became evident that he’s lost a step and couldn’t cover. Looking to fill that void – assuming he walks – Christian Harris steps in.

Before we even get into Harris’ skills, the coaching staff connection also plays a role. While Harris started at linebacker for three seasons with the Crimson Tide, he might not have received a glowing review from Nick Saban a few years ago. However, that changed in 2021 and Saban recommending Jones to Belichick would go a long way.

Pass coverage is where Harris really stands out. From his length and football IQ to his change-of-direction ability and overall athleticism, this is the linebacker you want covering tight ends. He’s also comfortable being a leader, having served as a signal-caller for the Crimson Tide. While there are some improvements to be made against the run, largely with bringing the ball-carrier down, Harris is an ideal Week 1 starter for New England.

3rd round, 85th overall: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

The New England Patriots pass rush wasn’t bad in 2021. Thanks to Matthew Judon (63 pressures, 14 sacks), it ranked 11th in pressure rate (25.6%) and fifth in QB hurry rate (12.5%) during the regular season. One thing to keep in mind, though, Judon accounted for 25% of the hurries, 40.9% of the pressures and 14-of-36 sacks.

Boye Mafe lit up at the Senior Bowl. While Belichick didn’t attend, again, executives Eliot Wolf and Mat Groh did. Both men will play a prominent role in compiling the Patriots’ draft board and you can guarantee Mafe moved up after his performance in Mobile, Alabama.

Mafe – 6-foot-4 and 265 lbs – didn’t post gaudy stats with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Across his final 18 games, he compiled 5.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. What he does offer is an eye-popping first step who can get around the edge or bull rush. In terms of his athleticism, a 9.85 Relative Athletic Score will likely push him even higher up the draft.

There is some room for growth, which will come with NFL coaching. He could thrive with the help of the Patriots’ coaching staff, becoming the No. 2 pass rusher that this defense needs.

4th round, 123rd overall: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

For the sake of our Patriots’ mock draft, we’re assuming they will re-sign cornerback J.C. Jackson. He emerged as a No. 1 coverage weapon in 2021, both making plays and containing wide receivers. However, one great cornerback isn’t nearly enough in the modern NFL.

At 5-foot-8, size is always going to be a knock against Marcus Jones. It didn’t stop him from being one of the best cornerbacks in college football the last two seasons in Houston. He’s penciled in as a slot corner at the next level, one with ball skills and a passion for hitting running backs every chance he gets. While Jonathan Jones played well there in 2020, he’s in a contract year and is coming off season-ending shoulder surgery in October.

Marcus Jones won’t have to step into the starting gig immediately. Fortunately for the Patriots, he can still make a game-changing impact. Jones averaged 34 yards per kickoff return and 14.4 yards per punt return in 2021, leading the nation with four return touchdowns this past season. Belichick loves winning on special teams and you can bet Jones will help in that regard.

Filling out the New England Patriots draft class

6th round, 198th overall: ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina 6th round, 209th overall: Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Let us know what you think of our New England Patriots mock draft.