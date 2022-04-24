3 New England Patriots trade scenarios for the 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots trade for wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the division rival Miami Dolphins have them an additional first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

New England sent a 2023 third-round pick to Miami for a 2022 fifth-round pick and the veteran wide receiver.

Not only does this trade provide young quarterback Mac Jones with another weapon, it will give head coach Bill Belichick more options during the 2022 NFL Draft. Below, we look at three scenarios for the Patriots once things get going later this week. But before we do that, let’s check in on the picks they own for the draft itself.

2022 New England Patriots draft picks

1st round : 21st overall

: 21st overall 2nd round: 54th overall

54th overall 3rd round: 85th overall

85th overall 4th round: 127th overall

127th overall 5th round: 158th and 170th overall

158th and 170th overall 6th round: 200th and 210th overall

New England Patriots trade N’Keal Harry

Fresh off acquiring Parker, there’s renewed reports that the Patriots will look to trade Harry. A first-round pick back in 2019 NFL Draft, the Arizona State product just has not lived up to expectations in New England.

N’Keal Harry stats (2019-21): 57 receptions, 598 yards, 4 TD, 55% catch rate

These are some absolutely disastrous stats right here. Set to enter the final year of his rookie deal with a mere $3.21 milion cap hit, there’s still a chance that another team will give New England a late-round pick for the 24-year-old pass catcher.

Expect a trade to happen on Day 3 of the draft. And even if the Pats don’t add another veteran receiver, it’s rather clear that Harry has worn out his welcome in New England. Picking up a sixth or seventh-round pick would be seen as a win.

Blockbuster New England Patriots trade

New England has picked up two fifth-round selections in seperate trades that involved the team acquiring Parker and sending guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We fully expect Belichick and Co. to wheel and deal their way through the annual event in Las Vegas.

Look for the Pats to target a position of need and move up from the 21st overall pick in the first round. Wide receiver could still be a need here. We also wouldn’t be surprised if New England targeted a guard after moving off Mason. Someone like Boston College’s Zion Johnson would be a plug-and-play guard for the Pats.

New England Patriots trade for Deebo Samuel

Let’s be honest here. Adding Parker to the mix doesn’t move the needle too much. In addition to Harry, the Pats have been looking to trade Nelson Agholor. The idea is finding more capable and consistent wide receivers for Mac Jones.

Could New England get into the Deebo Samuel sweepstakes? It has not been bandied about a whole lot with the divison-rival New York Jets coming up as a potential landing spot for the disgruntled 49ers star. There’s a chance that this could change after Samuel requested a trade.

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, 365 rushing yards, 14 TD

Acquiring someone like Samuel would provide Jones that dynamic weapon that he needs to progress after a strong rookie season. Even if it means moving off their first-round pick (21st overall), second-round pick (54th overall) and someone like Jakobi Meyers, this is a move the Pats should look into.

