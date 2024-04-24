New England Patriots ‘really like’ this QB, likely won’t trade down in 2024 NFL Draft if available

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are close to being on the clock for their highest draft pick since they took quarterback Drew Bledsoe with the first overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft. There is an over 30-year difference, but some things don’t change for the Patriots.

New England is poised to select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which resembles its draft plan with Bledsoe 31 years ago. However, which quarterback has caught the Patriots’ attention? The answer isn’t surprising due to their raw talent.

New England Patriots ‘really like’ quarterback Drake Maye

According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, the Patriots “really like” North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, and it’s become more evident in recent days how highly they rate the young talent. Maye, 21, is ranked second among quarterbacks on Sportsnaut’s best 2024 NFL Draft prospects board.

With the Patriots selecting third overall, the Washington Commanders, who aren’t interested in trading down, hold Maye’s destiny in the palm of their hands. Yet, Washington has been linked to LSU Heisman award-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

New England will love it if the Commanders go with Daniels because, according to Graff, it views Maye as the “close to ideal” fit for the offense. New offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will bring a playbook similar to the one Kevin Stefanski runs with the Cleveland Browns.

When watching the Browns’ recent quarterbacks, such as Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield, the playbook prioritizes quarterbacks that can throw on the run and be effective in play action. Maye has some developmental needs, but his play at North Carolina checks those boxes.

Maye has a massive arm, athleticism to leave the pocket, and a 6-foot-4 frame, which is everything an offensive coordinator would dream of in a quarterback. Yet, the 21-year-old player struggles with his footwork and lower body mechanics. Ironically, footwork and lower body mechanics are strong areas for Van Pelt.

So, will the Patriots select Maye with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, or will they trade down and maneuver their way back to the top for a different starting quarterback? As stated above, it all depends on what happens with the Commanders.

Patriots ‘probably’ hang up the phone if Maye is available

The Commanders hold the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and their decision on Daniels or Maye will set the tone for the rest of the top 10 picks. As of now, all signs point Daniels to Washington, which sets up a dream scenario for New England.

According to Graff, the Patriots will “probably” hang up on the Minnesota Vikings and other teams if Maye is available when the pick at third overall. The Vikings, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders would all need to offer a deal that New England can’t refuse to move off the third pick.

It’s clear the Patriots love Maye, and it’s the perfect scenario for the young quarterback. New England signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett in free agency, and it would be perfectly happy to sit Maye until he is ready for the opportunity. That goes for any rookie quarterback that enters New England.

The Patriots can select their favorite quarterback without the pressure of needing them to start immediately. This bodes well for Maye and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has also been linked to the franchise if it trades down on Thursday night.

New England sits in a great spot at third overall, as it can either draft Maye or trade down for an unprecedented offer while having enough ammunition to trade up for McCarthy. De facto general manager Elliot Wolf has options, and that’s all you can ask for as someone leading the show.

The Patriots are poised to select a franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, and if everything falls right, Maye will likely be in Foxborough on Friday morning.

