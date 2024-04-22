Teams reportedly think New England Patriots may make 2 bold moves atop 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots hold the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft order, providing them with an opportunity to take one of the top quarterback prospects in the class. However, there’s reportedly a growing belief around the league that the team’s plan isn’t that simple.

New England doesn’t have a ton of control over the process to begin with. Caleb Williams will be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, taken immediately by the Chicago Bears. After that, the Washington Commanders are believed to be deciding between top quarterback prospects Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

The Patriots’ preferences between the best signal-callers will in large part be dictated by the teams picking ahead of them. However, even after the top picks are made, New England is still high enough on this year’s crop of quarterbacks to take one at third overall.

That would be the simple approach for the Patriots’ front office. Unfortunately for New England, its roster is a work in progress and the supporting cast isn’t currently in place to sufficiently support a rookie starter. THat’s why New England has entertained offers for the No. 3 overall pick, with trading down presenting another cut-and-dry scenario. Instead, a very different approach could be taken.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are willing to move down if another club meets their “big offer” on draft night. Far more interestingly, though, NFL teams believe New England would then push hard to trade back up for a quarterback.

It’s not an unprecedented approach. In fact, it worked out perfectly for the team that last did it. During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals dealt the third-overall pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 12th and 33rd overall picks in 2023 paired with first- and third-round picks in 2024.

Minutes later, Arizona traded up to the sixth overall pick in a package deal involving the 12th and 36th overall picks. The Cardinals held onto a majority of the draft picks they received in the original deal with Houston, but found a trade partner willing to move down at a reasonable rate.

There is a distinct difference, however. Arizona traded up for an offensive tackle, whereas the Patriots would be moving up for a quarterback. The team New England is negotiating with will know that and there will be an added quarterback tax because of it. However, if the Patriots come out of it with more total draft picks and the quarterback they want, it would be worth it.

