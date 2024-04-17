10 best draft picks in New England Patriots history, including Tom Brady

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Who are the best draft picks in New England Patriots history? The list runs deep for the six-time Super Bowl champs, as the franchise developed a championship pedigree that didn’t exist before Bill Belichick’s arrival. A lot goes into the decision of the best draft picks in Patriots history. Some players were drafted in Round 1, others in Round 7, and some undrafted. Yet, it shouldn’t be surprising to see who tops the list at the end of the day. Below, we dive into the best draft picks in New England Patriots history.

10. Matt Light, offensive tackle, 48th overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Light is one of two Patriots players from the 2001 NFL Draft on this list. Light was selected in the second round and played 11 seasons at left tackle. He was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and made three Pro Bowls. Most notably, Light had one first-team All-Pro selection, which came during the Patriots’ near-perfect season in 2007. Light played 155 games in New England before retiring after the 2011 season. Related: New England Patriots mock draft 2024

9. Logan Mankins, offensive guard, 32nd overall pick in 2005 NFL Draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Mankins was picked in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and had an outstanding career with New England. Mankins never won a Super Bowl, but he did make seven Pro Bowls with five second-team All-Pro selections and one first-team All-Pro selection. He played nine years with the Patriots before going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years. Mankins was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s and represents one of New England’s best draft picks for their offensive line. Related: New England Patriots rumors, news

8. Ty Law, cornerback, 23rd overall pick in 1995 NFL Draft

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Law was drafted in the first round and firmly established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in Patriots’ history. Law won three Super Bowls and led the NFL in interceptions twice in 1998 and 2005. He also made five Pro Bowls and earned two first-time All-Pro selections. Law was drafted before the Belichick era and spent 10 years with the team. At the end of his career, Law played in the NFL for 15 years and retired with the Denver Broncos. Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

7. Devin McCourty, safety, 27th overall pick in 2010 NFL Draft

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Devin McCourty was initially drafted as a cornerback in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft before transitioning to a safety. McCourty became the defensive cornerstone of three Super Bowl-winning teams and remained an elite safety until he retired in 2022. He made two Pro Bowls and earned three second-team All-Pro selections. McCourty’s leadership and play on the field arguably make him the most important secondary player in New England’s history. Also Read: Highest-paid NFL players

6. Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle, 21st overall pick in 2004 NFL Draft

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Vince Wilfork was one of the best defensive tackles of his era, with the Patriots striking gold in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Wilfork won two Super Bowls and served as the cornerstone of the organization’s defensive line. He made five Pro Bowls, earning one first-team All-Pro selection and four second-team All-Pro selections. Wilfork spent 11 years with the Patriots before ending his career with the Houston Texans in 2016. Related: Best NFL Draft classes ever

5. Richard Seymour, defensive end, 6th overall pick in 2001 NFL Draft

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Seymour is the highest draft pick of Belichick’s tenure in New England, and the selection paid off in a big way. Seymour won three Super Bowls and represented a core piece starting the Patriots’ dynasty. He made seven Pro Bowls while earning three first-team All-Pro selections and two second-team All-Pro selections. Seymour spent eight years with the Patriots before joining the Oakland Raiders for four years to close out his career. Also Read: Best undrafted players in NFL history

4. Julian Edelman, wide receiver, 232nd overall pick in 2009 NFL Draft

Jamie Germano/@jgermano1/ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Julian Edelman’s story is from a movie, as the Patriots picked him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Edelman is a quarterback turned wide receiver and undoubtedly the second-best receiver in NFL playoff history. He won three Super Bowls and one Super Bowl MVP, joining a small list of wide receivers to win the prestigious award. Edelman spent 11 years with the organization and will go down as one of the best Patriots wide receivers in history. Related: New England Patriots draft picks 2024

3. Rob Gronkowski, tight end, 42nd overall pick in 2010 NFL Draft

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski is arguably the best tight end ever, and the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with New England and four overall while leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns once. He made five Pro Bowls and earned four first-team All-Pro Selections. Gronkowski spent nine years with the Patriots before joining the Buccaneers for two seasons with a familiar face. Related: Best tight ends of all time

2. John Hannah, offensive guard, 4th overall pick in 1973 NFL Draft

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

John Hannah was selected with the fourth pick of the 1973 NFL Draft and never looked back. Hannah spent his entire 13-year career with New England and is arguably the best offensive guard in NFL history. He made nine Pro Bowls while earning seven first-team All-Pro selections and three second-team All-Pro selections. Hannah never won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, but it is rare to draft one of the best offensive linemen ever. Related: Best NFL dynasties ever, including New England Patriots

1. Tom Brady, quarterback, 199th overall pick in 2000 NFL Draft

Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK