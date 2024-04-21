NFL insider reveals which QB the New England Patriots are likely taking No. 3 overall

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett this offseason to both mentor a young signal-caller and potentially serve as a bridge starter for the 2024 season. With the 2024 NFL Draft imminent, it’s becoming clearer which quarterback the Patriots will draft.

New England certainly doesn’t have a ton of control over the decision. The Chicago Bears will select Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, taking the top quarterback prospect off the board. After that, the Washington Commanders are believed to be choosing between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft order.

New England has expressed a willingness to trade the third overall pick, with teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings interested. However, the Patriots reportedly haven’t liked the offers for their first-round pick and the expectation is a deal won’t be made.

Reporting on Saturday’s SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Patriots are high on both Daniels and Maye with the third overall pick. As of now, whichever two of the quarterbacks are available, will likely be chosen and become the Patriots quarterback in 2024.

“They feel like they’re in a great spot. Certainly, they’re prepared to take a quarterback here, they have a high grade on Jayden Daniels if he’s available at 3, I think they’d probably pounce on that. Drake Maye, too, they’re high on. The feelign around the league right now is that Drake Maye would be the the pick at No. 3.” Jeremy Fowler on which quarterback the New England Patriots will draft

Maye is a prototype quarterback prospect, offering ideal size (6-foot-3 and 223 pounds), elite arm strength and outstanding athleticism. The former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback has drawn NFL comparisons to Justin Herbert, albeit a lesser-developed version with footwork and decision-making that need improvement.

Drake Maye stats (career): 8,018 passing yards, 154.1 QB rating, 63-16 TD-INT, 64.9% completion rate, 8.4 yards per attempt, 1,209 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns

Some NFL Draft analysts believe that Maye would be better off taking the Jordan Love route in his first season, developing behind the scenes and learning from a veteran quarterback who is starting. New England may certainly consider that if it drafts Maye, but the pedigree of being the third overall pick would likely push him into the starting lineup quickly in his rookie season.

