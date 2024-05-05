Devin Booker open to a trade from Phoenix Suns? Insider highlights two teams with an inside track

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When the Phoenix Suns collected a roster consisting of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the sky was the limit. Yet, one year into the experiment, there are already doubts about the overall flexibility and depth of the Suns.

While Beal may not quite match Booker and Durant’s consistency, he also has the least trade value of the three. If the Suns are looking to break up the roster, it may require parting with one of Booker or Durant instead.

While Suns owner Mat Ishbia doesn’t believe Phoenix’s roster needs an overhaul, general manager James Jones will have to find a way to find a winning formula. Yet, the Suns are also at the risk of one of their All-Stars deciding they want a change of scenery, forcing Phoenix’s hand to consider trades.

NBA exec: It’s unclear if Devin Booker wants to stick with Phoenix Suns

In fact, according to Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher, one Eastern Conference GM said it was “unclear” whether Booker wanted to stay in Phoenix anymore. Another Eastern Conference NBA executive even tossed out a couple of teams who may have the assets necessary to entice Phoenix with a respectable trade offer for Booker.

“San Antonio has the assets to get him. So does Oklahoma City. And it’s really the only way Phoenix can change course.” Unnamed NBA exec on Devin Booker trade rumors

There’s been no public indication that Booker wants out of Phoenix, especially right after they’ve acquired Durant and Beal. Yet, if Booker senses there’s a big roster shift coming or if he’s not aligned with the front office on their coaching plans, it’s always possible the four-time All-Star and local fan favorite would be open to playing elsewhere for the first time in his NBA career.

