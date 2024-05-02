Owner Mat Ishbia thinks other NBA GMs are jealous of the Phoenix Suns

Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Suns are just days removed from getting swept in their first-round Western Conference NBA Playoffs matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s the first time the Suns have been swept since 1999.

Needless to say, this was not an expected outcome for a team that went all-in before the season began, pairing together three All-Star talents who some say are all projected to reach the Hall of Fame when their basketball careers are over.

After winning 49 games, the Suns showed they were plenty capable, but after mortgaging their future to the point where Phoenix doesn’t have a single tradeable first-round pick until 2030, this feels like a team that’s largely stuck with what they have.

But again, they did earn the sixth seed in a loaded Western Conference, are the Suns really as bad as they looked against the Timberwolves? According to Suns team owner Mat Ishbia, other teams should be envious of Phoenix’s current franchise outlook.

“Ask the other 29 GMs— 26 of them would trade their whole team for our whole team and our draft picks and everything as is. The house is not on fire. We’re in great position. It’s not hard to fix. It’s not like we’re like, ‘Hey, we don’t have enough talent to win a championship.’ We have enough talent to win a championship.” Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia

Ishbia has also indicated that he doesn’t think Phoenix is facing a “blow-it-up” scenario, indicating that the front office hasn’t even had conversations about moving on from head coach Frank Vogel or their star trio.

GMs may not be jealous of the Suns’ position right now, but you can bet some would love to add Kevin Durant or Devin Booker to their roster, but based on Ishbia’s comments, neither player is expected to be available.

