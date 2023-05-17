NBA Draft rumors: Latest information leading up to the 2023 event

NBA Draft rumors are now in full swing with just weeks to go until the annual event in Chicago. The San Antonio Spurs earned the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They will select French big man Victor Wembanyama to open things up from Illinois.

Outside of that obvious backdrop, there’s so much left up in the air. Picking No. 3 overall, the Portland Trail Blazers could look to use that selection in order to find another star to team up with Damian Lillard.

Other teams selecting in the lottery, including the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, could also look to ship off their picks for proven veterans. With the 2023 NBA Playoffs nearing a culmination, attention will soon turn to the annual draft. It’s in this that we provide you with updated NBA Draft rumors on one page. It will be updated continually until the draft gets going on June 22.

Portland Trail Blazers shopping No. 3 pick

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Portland had hoped to earn the first pick in the annual event in order to find that franchise cornerstone. General manager Joe Cronin and Co. could now use the third selection as bait to get Damian Lillard proven help after a disastrous 49-loss season.

“The Blazers could of course keep that pick, but rival executives expect them to explore the kind of veteran help that pick — plus other players — might fetch for Damian Lillard,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe on NBA Draft rumors surrounding the Blazers.

Lowe notes that the No. 3 pick wouldn’t necessarily net Portland an impact player Lillard seeks. However, pairing it up with young wing Anfernee Simons could get the job done. As you likely already know, Lillard’s future with Portland remains up in the air. He’s not keen on actually using this pick on a rookie. Should there be a rift between the two sides, a trade request wouldn’t be seen as unlikely.

The curious case of Alabama prospect Brandon Miller

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The best player in college basketball as a freshman last season, Brandon Miller is considered one of the top-three prospects in the draft. It’s an open question who will go No. 2 between him and Scoot Henderson behind Victor Wembanyama. For good reason. The forward was stellar last season.

However, off-court questions continue to be raised leading up to the draft. Miller’s former Crimson Tide teammate Darius Miles was indicted on capital murder charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting of a woman earlier in the year. Miller allegedly delivered the gun that was used in the shooting. While he is not facing criminal charges, it’s a major backdrop leading up to the draft.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski notes that multiple teams picking in the lottery have already done a lot of background work on Miller. These teams have come away impressed with Miller’s “maturity” level throughout the process. According to Woj, teams believe “his habits are actually an asset in their evaluation of him.” It’s certainly something to watch over the next few weeks.

On heels of NBA Draft lottery, Detroit Pistons looking to move pick

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons were on of the three teams in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery that boasted the best odds to acquire the No. 1 pick, joining the Spurs and Rockets at 14%. The lowest they could have landed was No. 5 overall. Unfortunately, that’s where general manager Troy Weaver and Co. sit. It led to the front office head telling reporters that Detroit is open for business.

“We’re going to turn over every rock and vet it out. If it’s going to help us move forward, we’ll absolutely entertain any of those (options),” Pistons GM Troy Weaver on NBA Draft rumors.

Detroit has two cornerstone players in guards Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham. It also boasts interesting youngsters in that of Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman. If being able to move off the No. 5 pick as part of a package for a proven All-Star caliber player can expedite the Pistons’ return to relevance, look for them to engage in that possibility ahead of the draft.

NBA Draft rumors will continue to focus on Houston Rockets’ plans

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Houston was yet another loser in the NBA Draft Lottery. It was hoping to earn the No. 1 pick and the right to select Wembanyama. Instead, the Rockets are selecting fourth overall. With three top-end prospects leading up to the annual event, that’s not a great situation for general manager Rafael Stone to be in.

What we do know is that Houston has been linked to former Rockets guard James Harden heading into free agency. Now that it’s clear that Harden will opt out of his contract, these rumors are not going to die down any time soon.

While it likely wouldn’t come until after the draft, Houston could consider moving the fourth pick to find Harden some help should this marriage return after a brief hiatus. Previous suggestions were that Houston could move former lottery pick Jalen Green as part of a package for another star. The fourth selection would obviously also be involved.

NBA Draft rumors round up

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic are slated to pick sixth and 11th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Don’t be surprised if they looked to flip one of those lottery picks with a young player to find another potential franchise cornerstone. Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony are among those who could be on the move.

Picking 10th overall, it’s not a secret that the Dallas Mavericks are looking to move that selection. They tanked at the end of the season in order to avoid handing said pick to the New York Knicks stemming from the Kristaps Porzingis trade eons ago. The onus is on general manager Nico Harrison to get Luka Doncic more win-now help regardless of the Kyrie Irving situation.

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in an odd situation with the 19th pick. Obviously, the team needs to get Stephen Curry more help in order to return to championship contention. Moving Jordan Poole could do that, but only as part of a larger package. Whether the 19th pick and other parts are enough to get it done remains to be seen.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the Brooklyn Nets either packaged the 19th and 21st picks for a selection in the lottery or another young player to contribute to their core group. General manager Sean Marks is going to spend the next couple weeks figuring out what to do after the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during the NBA trade deadline.

