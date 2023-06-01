Portland Trail Blazers reportedly generating significant trade interest in No. 3 pick, identifying potential suitors

The Portland Trail Blazers emerged as one of the winners in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, landing the third overall pick with an opportunity to draft either guard Scoot Henderson or wing Brandon Miller. However, trading the pick seems to be the club’s priority.

Immediately after Portland jumped up in the draft order, it immediately began shopping the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. While neither Henderson nor Miller are viewed on the same tier as Victor Wembanyama, both are viewed as potential franchise cornerstones a team can build around.

It puts the Trail Blazers in a position to make a decision that will significantly shape their future. They either take an all-in approach, potentially trading the pick and sacrificing the future to win now or keep it and leave the door open to trading Damian Lillard.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, multiple teams have inquired with Portland about both the availability of the third overall pick and the asking price. As of now, teams have found that Portland is listening to all proposals but it is comfortable keeping the selection.

If the Trail Blazers keep the pick, it means taking whichever of Henderson or Miller is still available. While Miller might be the better on-court fit alongside Lillard, Henderson is viewed as the superior prospect and provides Portland will a player to rebuild around.

For now, though, trading the pick seems to be Portland’s priority as long as the right offer is made. Keeping that in mind, we’re highlighting four teams who could be interested in acquiring the third overall selection.

Identifying 3 potential trade partners for Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are in the market for a high-end starting forward to pair with Lillard. NBA trade rumors have connected Portland to several wings that could be made available this summer. Based on that information and additional recent reporting, here are four teams who could call the Trail Blazers about the third pick.