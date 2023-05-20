Portland Trail Blazers shopping massive trade package for ‘elite’ player, 3 potential targets

The Portland Trail Blazers enjoyed some good fortune in the NBA Draft Lottery, moving up to the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. While they missed out on landing Victor Wembanyama, Portland now boasts an excellent trade chip to help build around Damian Lillard.

Heading into the 2023 NBA offseason, Portland is expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the Western Conference. With the Golden State Warriors facing uncertainty, the Los Angeles Lakers’ core getting older and the Memphis Grizzlies’ franchise star headed for a lengthy suspension, the conference will be more wide open next year.

It’s part of the reason why the Trail Blazers seem prepared to take a win-now approach over resetting for the future. Portland could trade Lillard, making him the most coveted player available this summer, then build around the No. 3 overall pick. Instead, general manager Joe Cronin is poised to use his assets to help put All-Star talent around his franchise’s star.

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, there is widespread speculation in the NBA that the Trail Blazers will be shopping a trade package of Anfernee Simons and the third overall pick to land an elite small forward.

Hollinger doesn’t list any specific trade targets that could be on Portland’s radar. While reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has been floated as a potential trade target, it remains unlikely that he is dealt. However, there could be three potential targets that Portland would at least inquire about this summer.

Identifying 3 Portland Trail Blazers trade targets

Portland won’t have any success pursuing the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum or Brandon Ingram. Instead, the Trail Blazers will likely have to set their sights on second-tier targets who would be strong complements to Lillard.

Fortunately for Portland, the value of the third overall pick is high and it could skyrocket if the Charlotte Hornets pass on Scoot Henderson.