Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers is increasingly likely to leave this summer

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers took over the position in 2012, earning a promotion after just one season working under Larry Riley. Now more than a decade after he joined the organization, Myers could be on the brink of leaving.

The Warriors have become one of the best dynasties in NBA history under Myers’ direction. He’s been named NBA Executive of the Year twice (2015, ’17) and Golden State has won four championships since 2015.

Golden State Warriors record (Bob Myers era):

Across 11 seasons under Myers, Golden State has reached the NBA Finals six times and won 50-plus games in seven separate seasons. He played an instrumental role in the acquisition of Kevin Durant and has engineered multiple trades that helped make Golden State a four-time NBA champion. However, Myers’ contract has expired and it appears a long-term deal is unlikely.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors and Myers are far apart in negotiations on a contract extension. Golden State hasn’t held “substantial” talks with Myers in months and the organization is now bracing for the likelihood that he walks.

The Warriors and Myers reportedly last exchanged offers months ago and the gap between the proposals was significant. As of now, per The Athletic, even an offer from Golden State that is competitive with what the market offers might not be enough to keep him.

Myers, a California native, has a close relationship with Draymond Green. After the Warriors were eliminated from the playoff, Green indicated that Myers’ decision will influence what he does this summer. The All-Star forward holds a $27.586 million player option for the 2023-’24 season and could become one of the top free agents available.

If Myers departs, he’s expected to draw significant interest across multiple industries. He is receiving significant interest from private equity funds and teams in various pro sports leagues are also expected to pursue him, per The Athletic. Myers is expected to announce his decision in the next few weeks.

