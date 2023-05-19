NBA insider suggests Charlotte Hornets may pass on Scoot Henderson at No. 2 overall

The Charlotte Hornets entered the draft lottery with the fifth-best odds of landing the first overall pick. While they missed out on Victor Wembanyama, Charlotte will enter the 2023 NBA Draft with the No. 2 overall selection.

It puts the Hornets in a strong position to land one of the best NBA Draft prospects in several years. G-League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson has drawn NBA comparisons to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook, with a consensus evaluation that he can be a perennial All-Star guard.

However, Charlotte’s decision with its top selection isn’t cut-and-dry. The franchise wants to build around point guard LaMelo Ball, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and an All-Star selection in his second season.

Scoot Henderson stats (G-League): 16.5 PPG, 6.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 42.9% FG

While a majority of NBA draft boards and scouts rank Henderson as the second-best prospect in the class, the Hornets’ decision could come down to fit. In the eyes of many around the league, finding the perfect on-court partner could result in Charlotte passing on Henderson.

Previewing the 2023 NBA Draft, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports shared insight from several league personnel who believe Charlotte could take Brandon Miller with the second pick over Henderson.

“Charlotte jumping to the second pick, up from the fourth-best odds, brings an interesting dilemma and what some league personnel consider a suboptimal fit between Henderson and incumbent All-Star guard LaMelo Ball. That could very well lead the Hornets to choose Miller instead, which could allow Portland to hold a bidding war for teams hoping to acquire Henderson’s services. Or it could allow the Blazers to take one of Henderson or Miller, and gauge the trade value of other pieces on Portland’s roster.” Jake Fischer on the Charlotte Hornets’ approach to the second overall pick

Miller was one of the best players in college basketball last season. While he made headlines for his alleged ties to a fatal shooting, NBA teams have strong reviews about his character and maturity and he was never charged by police.

Brandon Miller stats: 18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.1 APG

Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward, has drawn NBA comparisons to Paul George. Selecting him could provide Charlotte with a strong pairing that features Ball as the on-court facilitator and leader while Miller assumes the role of the Hornets’ top scorer.

If the Hornets choose Miller over Henderson, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to trade the pick to the highest bidder in exchange for a co-star to build around Damian Lillard.