Top NBA Draft prospect reportedly won’t be hurt by links to fatal shooting in January

Elite 2023 NBA Draft prospect Brandon Miller reportedly won’t see his stock fall for the event in June despite his part in a fatal shooting earlier this year.

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller is viewed by many NBA and college basketball observers as one of the top talents in this year’s event. While French phenom Victor Wembanyama is universally seen as the player who will go first overall, Miller and G-League star Scoot Henderson could be battling it out to be taken second.

However, there are some who have wondered if some serious off-the-court issues could hurt his NBA Draft stock in June. Especially after NFL Draft prospect, Jalen Carter fell to the ninth pick after being projected to go in the top three picks before his involvement and arrest following a fatal car crash earlier this year.

Miller is in a similar situation. He was a part of a fatal shooting in January. The 20-year-old was driving the vehicle that carried several teammates and the weapon that was used in the death of 23-year-old Alabama resident Jamea Jonae Harris. However, it has to be noted that, unlike Carter, the Crimson Tide star was not charged or arrested after the incident.

2023 NBA Draft date: June 22

Nevertheless, for a player like him that could also go in the top three picks of the 2023 NBA Draft, there are concerns that his links to that tragic moment could make some teams hesitant to make him one of the prominent stars of their franchise. However, it seems like organizations are not too worried.

On Thursday, The Athletic’s NBA insider David Aldridge reported that he spoke with quite a few decision-makers around the NBA, including some who may be in a position to draft and none seemed to think his stock will be damaged by the incident.

One NBA executive: “I think, probably not? I’d be very surprised if it did [hurt his stock].”

Second exec: “I don’t believe there will be any impact unless he lies in his interviews. Integrity is more relevant than criminal friends; one we can fix, the other, we can’t.”

Third exec: “I don’t think it will impact his draft stock unless he ends up being charged with something.”

Fourth exec: “Intel on him is coming back pretty good.” – David Aldridge

Carter was eventually arrested for giving a conflicting account of the crash that killed one of his Georgia Bulldogs teammates and a staff member three months after it occurred. Miller has reportedly been fully cooperating with Alabama authorities and thus far seems like he will avoid any legal trouble before the June NBA Draft.