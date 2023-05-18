NBA insider reveals Phoenix Suns’ plans with Chris Paul for 2023-’24 season

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul suffered an injury in the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year, this time being sidelined as the Suns were eliminated in the second round. As the organization weighs significant changes this summer, there appears to be an early decision regarding his future.

Paul, who turned 38 in May, suffered a groin injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. It forced him to miss the remainder of the series, his absence coming one year after he reportedly fought through a quad injury during Phoenix’s short playoff run.

After being ousted by Denver, Phoenix fired head coach Monty Williams. Parting ways with the coach who had a strong relationship with Paul just weeks in advance of the deadline to decide the All-Star guard’s future suggested the Suns were ready to move on. However, that doesn’t appear to be the organization’s plan.

Chris Paul contract: $30.8 million salary (2023-’24), $15.8 million guaranteed and becomes fully guaranteed on June 28

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Suns are likely to keep Paul on the roster beyond June 28 and thus fully guarantee his salary for next season. While the franchise isn’t opposed to trading him, its mindset as of now is to open next season with him as the starting point guard.

When he was healthy, Paul still played at a relatively high level. Paul ranked seventh in assist percentage (38.7 percent) and maintained his role as an important facilitator to help Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Chris Paul Stats (2022-’23): 13.9 PPG, 8.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, 44% FG, .156 WS/48

However, durability has become a worsening issue in recent years. Even with Phoenix limiting his usage and reducing the number of regular-season games he plays, Paul has suffered lingering lower-body injuries in recent years and it had the most impact during the playoffs.

Heading into the 2023-’24 season, Paul’s salary would rank 12th among point guards just behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox and Darius Garland. While he’s not one of the highest-paid players in basketball, Phoenix has received less of a return on its investment because of his recurring injury issues.

Chris Paul career stats: 21,755 points, 11,501 assists, 2,544 steals

Despite the high salary and inconsistent availability for the biggest games, the Suns seem to want Paul back at his current salary. If that’s the case, the focus on the offseason will shift towards finding a new head coach and fortifying a bench that was this team’s biggest weakness during the playoffs.