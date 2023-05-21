Brooklyn Nets insider addresses Mikal Bridges trade rumors

The Brooklyn Nets insisted on acquiring small forward Mikal Bridges during trade talks with the Phoenix Suns involving Kevin Durant. Bridges then blossomed in Brooklyn, emerging as one of the best, young wings in the NBA.

However, Bridges has still been floated in NBA trade rumors since his arrival. With the Nets not viewed as a viable contender in the Eastern Conference, teams like the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers were linked as potential landing spots.

After the Trail Blazers moved up in the NBA Draft lottery, landing the third pick, reports emerged that the organization wanted to package the pick in a deal for an elite forward. While that remains the team’s plan, Bridges won’t be an option.

Mikal Bridges stats (Brooklyn Nets): 26.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1 SPG, 47.5% FG, .133 WS/48

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the Nets have zero interest in trading Bridges to the Trail Blazers. Instead, as Schiller’s profile story on Bridges captures, he’s viewed as a player Brooklyn can build around.

Bridges was the centerpiece in the Durant trade with Phoenix and he blossomed in an expanded role. In addition to demonstrating that he can be a high-end wing defender, Bridges also became the Nets’ best all-around player.

Mikal Bridges contract: $21.7M salary (2023-’24), $22.3M salary (2024-’25), $24.9M salary (2025-’26), free agent in 2026

The 26-year-old’s .133 Win Shares per 48 minutes was in the same range as Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo and LeBron James. Bridges also posted a 6.7 WAR, just below the likes of De’Aaron Fox and Paul George.

Bridges’ contract makes him even more valuable to Brooklyn, allowing them to build around an ascending player with relative ease. While multiple NBA teams would likely be willing to offer the Nets several future first-round picks and additional assets in any trade offer for Bridges, he is evidently staying in Brooklyn.