Indiana Pacers reportedly looking to move up to top 5 in NBA Draft 2023: 3 potential targets

The Indiana Pacers have three picks in the first round of the NBA Draft 2023, and they reportedly could use those selections to move up into the top five of June’s event.

In the 2022-2023 season, the Indiana Pacers got off to a very strong start. As they seemed primed to be one of the surprises of the season and reach the NBA Playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton was playing like an All-Star and their young prospects were showing major upside. Especially, rookie first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin.

However, as they closed in on the midway point it all started to fall apart the team finished a disappointing six games out of an NBA Play-In tournament spot. Now the organization enters the offseason trying to figure out the best way to go about improving the roster. Should they go out and make some moves for veterans and stars, or continue a youth movement through the NBA Draft?

A new report seems to indicate finding another face for the franchise through the draft is the preferred route for the team.

In June’s event, the Indiana Pacers actually have the 7th, 26th, and 29th picks. They could hold on to those selections and take a quantity approach and get three of the top 30 prospects in the sport. However, NBA insider Marc Stein claimed on Monday they have loftier goals and “will be looking to move higher up the board” on June 22.

Assuming the Indiana Pacers can pull off a trade to move up into a top-five spot — moving up one pick wouldn’t be worth giving up two or more selections — then here are three amateur prospects they could be targeting in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Brandon Miller

Alabama’s Brandon Miller is expected to be taken at the second or third pick. It would likely take more than just their three first-rounders in 2023 to move up that high, but if the team wanted to get a needed swingman with elite potential and the ability to be an impact scorer right away, the Crimson Tide star checks off a lot of boxes for the Indiana Pacers.

Amen Thompson

On a pure talent level, G-League star Amen Thompson has abilities that jump off the page because he is a fantastic athlete that is well-rounded and can do a little bit of everything. He has the talent to be a superstar, but his shot is why he is not expected to go in the top three. However, if the Pacers feel he can be a game-changer player in the NBA, he could certainly be had if they can trade up to the fourth or fifth pick.

Jarace Walker

The Indiana Pacers could certainly use a long-term answer at power forward, and there may be no better option in the 2023 NBA Draft, than Houston Cougars standout Jarace Walker. He has an NBA-ready build at 6-foot-7 and 249 pounds, he is a reliable shooter and brings a toughness that is necessary for any team — especially a young one — looking to take steps forward in their progression.