Boston Celtics coaching staff expected to be overhauled this summer

The Boston Celtics coaching staff changed dramatically before the 2022-’23 NBA season with head coach Ime Udoka suspended indefinitely and top assistant Will Hardy becoming head coach of the Utah Jazz. Now, the coaching staff could be overhauled for the second consecutive offseason.

With Udoka gone and Hardy in Utah, Boston had limited options with its interim coach. Celtics’ general manager Brad Stevens settled on Joe Mazzulla, promoting him from assistant coach to Boston’s head coach.

Boston Celtics record (2022-’23): 57-25 in the regular season, 11-9 in NBA playoffs

In February, Boston officially named Mazzulla its head coach and parted ways with Udoka. The decision came after a strong start to the regular season, with the Celtics boasting one of the best records in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Celtics struggled in the playoffs. Holding the No. 2 seed in the conference, Boston struggled to get past the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While it battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston lost 103-84 at home in Game 7.

Entering an offseason with several key free agents and a pivotal decision to make on Jaylen Brown, the Celtics coaching staff is also expected to look a lot different next season.

According to Shams Charania, Mazzulla is expected to remain Boston’s head coach with the team’s response from its three-game deficit playing a role in the decision.

“If he got swept, I think there would be a lot more questions… but the fact that it did go to game 7, I think it allowed the Celtics to see that there is a little bit of runway, some potential here.” Shams Charania on the future of Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla

While Mazzulla is staying in Boston, the coaching staff itself will be overhauled. According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, assistants Ben Sullivan, Mike Moser and Aaron Miles are all expected to leave the team and join Udoka’s staff on the Houston Rockets.

It provides Mazzulla with an opportunity to build his own coaching staff, something he couldn’t do last year because of the timing of his hiring. However, the Celtics’ front office will likely have some influence on the hires with an emphasis placed on experienced coaches who could assist Mazzulla entering his age-34 season.

A new coaching staff and an adjusted roster could help Mazzulla lead the Celtics back to the NBA Finals. If the team falls short next season, though, Boston will likely make sweeping changes for the third consecutive year.